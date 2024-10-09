MagazineBuy Print

South Africa vs Scotland LIVE score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: SCO 45/6 (8.1 overs); Mlaba removes Carter to pick second; Target 167

SA vs SCO: Catch all the LIVE updates from the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between South Africa and Scotland at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday.

Updated : Oct 09, 2024 17:45 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
SA vs SCO: Catch all the LIVE updates from the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between South Africa and Scotland at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday.
SA vs SCO: Catch all the LIVE updates from the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between South Africa and Scotland at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday.
infoIcon

SA vs SCO: Catch all the LIVE updates from the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between South Africa and Scotland at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday.

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between South Africa and Scotland at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday.

LIVE SCORE

PLAYING XI

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka

Scotland: Saskia Horley, Sarah Bryce (wk), Kathryn Bryce (c), Ailsa Lister, Priyanaz Chatterji, Darcey Carter, Lorna Jack, Katherine Fraser, Rachel Slater, Abtaha Maqsood, Olivia Bell

TOSS UPDATE

South Africa won the toss and chose to bat first.

PREVIEW

Scotland, the only team in Group B yet to open its accounts, will face South Africa in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday.

South Africa comes into the game on the back of a seven-wicket defeat to England. The team had got off to a perfect start with a ten-wicket win against West Indies in its opening encounter.

Where to watch South Africa vs Scotland LIVE?

You can watch the LIVE telecast of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Scotland and South Africa on the  Star Sports Network.

You can watch the LIVE stream of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Scotland and South Africa on the  Disney+ Hotstar platform. Moreover, you can catch all the LIVE updates on  Sportstar’s website and app.

