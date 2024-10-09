South Africa vs Scotland LIVE score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: SCO 45/6 (8.1 overs); Mlaba removes Carter to pick second; Target 167

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between South Africa and Scotland at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday.

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka

Scotland: Saskia Horley, Sarah Bryce (wk), Kathryn Bryce (c), Ailsa Lister, Priyanaz Chatterji, Darcey Carter, Lorna Jack, Katherine Fraser, Rachel Slater, Abtaha Maqsood, Olivia Bell

South Africa won the toss and chose to bat first.

Scotland, the only team in Group B yet to open its accounts, will face South Africa in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday.

South Africa comes into the game on the back of a seven-wicket defeat to England. The team had got off to a perfect start with a ten-wicket win against West Indies in its opening encounter.

