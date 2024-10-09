Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between South Africa and Scotland at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday.
LIVE SCORE
PLAYING XI
South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka
Scotland: Saskia Horley, Sarah Bryce (wk), Kathryn Bryce (c), Ailsa Lister, Priyanaz Chatterji, Darcey Carter, Lorna Jack, Katherine Fraser, Rachel Slater, Abtaha Maqsood, Olivia Bell
TOSS UPDATE
South Africa won the toss and chose to bat first.
PREVIEW
Scotland, the only team in Group B yet to open its accounts, will face South Africa in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday.
South Africa comes into the game on the back of a seven-wicket defeat to England. The team had got off to a perfect start with a ten-wicket win against West Indies in its opening encounter.
Where to watch South Africa vs Scotland LIVE?
You can watch the LIVE telecast of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Scotland and South Africa on the Star Sports Network.
You can watch the LIVE stream of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Scotland and South Africa on the Disney+ Hotstar platform. Moreover, you can catch all the LIVE updates on Sportstar’s website and app.
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs Sri Lanka Live, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: IND looks to boost NRR, faces SL in Group A clash
- South Africa vs Scotland LIVE score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: SCO 45/6 (8.1 overs); Mlaba removes Carter to pick second; Target 167
- UEFA Nations League: Jones, Livramento added to England squad against Greece and Finland
- India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I LIVE score: IND looks to seal series win against BAN, Toss at 6:30 PM, Predicted lineup, H2H record
- Ishan Kishan returns as Jharkhand captain for Ranji Trophy after controversial pullout last season
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE