India vs Sri Lanka, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: IND vs SL head-to-head record; most runs, wickets, stats ahead of match today

India women’s team got of the mark in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 with a win over Pakistan on Sunday but still needs to cover sonsiderable ground to improve its Net Run Rate and hope to make the semifinals.
With its NRR still at -1.217, securing a commanding will be first on the priority list for Harmanpreet Kaur’s side when it takes on Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.
IND-W vs SL-W head-to-head records in T20Is
IND-W vs SL-W head-to-head record in T20 World Cup
MOST RUNS IN IND-W VS SL-W T20Is
|Batter
|Mat
|Runs
|Avg.
|SR
|HS
|Chamari Athapaththu (SL)
|24
|573
|24.97
|101.05
|80*
|Jemimah Rodrigues (IND)
|13
|427
|47.44
|135.98
|76
|Mithali Raj (IND)
|16
|399
|39.90
|104.45
|67
MOST WICKETS IN IND-W vs SL-W T20Is
|Bowler
|Mat
|Wickets
|Econ.
|Average
|BBI
|Ekta Bisht (IND)
|8
|19
|5.09
|8.57
|3/8
|Udeshika Prabodhani (SL)
|20
|18
|5.42
|18.44
|3/16
|Poonam Yadav (IND)
|12
|17
|5.72
|13.47
|4/26
