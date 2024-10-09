India vs Sri Lanka, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: IND vs SL head-to-head record; most runs, wickets, stats ahead of match today

India women’s team got of the mark in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 with a win over Pakistan on Sunday but still needs to cover sonsiderable ground to improve its Net Run Rate and hope to make the semifinals.

With its NRR still at -1.217, securing a commanding will be first on the priority list for Harmanpreet Kaur’s side when it takes on Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

IND-W vs SL-W head-to-head records in T20Is Matches played: 25 India won: 19 Sri Lanka won: 5 No Result: 1 Last result: Sri Lanka beat India by 8 wickets (Dambulla, 2024)

IND-W vs SL-W head-to-head record in T20 World Cup Matches played: 5 India: 4 Sri Lanka: 1 Last result: India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets (Melbourne, 2022)

MOST RUNS IN IND-W VS SL-W T20Is

Batter Mat Runs Avg. SR HS Chamari Athapaththu (SL) 24 573 24.97 101.05 80* Jemimah Rodrigues (IND) 13 427 47.44 135.98 76 Mithali Raj (IND) 16 399 39.90 104.45 67

MOST WICKETS IN IND-W vs SL-W T20Is