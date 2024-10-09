MagazineBuy Print

India vs Sri Lanka, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: IND vs SL head-to-head record; most runs, wickets, stats ahead of match today

IND vs SL, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Here are all the head-to-head stats, records and key numbers ahead of the India vs Sri Lanka women’s match in Dubai.

Published : Oct 09, 2024 14:48 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur bats during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match against Pakistan.
India’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur bats during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match against Pakistan. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur bats during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match against Pakistan. | Photo Credit: AP

India women’s team got of the mark in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 with a win over Pakistan on Sunday but still needs to cover sonsiderable ground to improve its Net Run Rate and hope to make the semifinals.

With its NRR still at -1.217, securing a commanding will be first on the priority list for Harmanpreet Kaur’s side when it takes on Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

IND-W vs SL-W head-to-head records in T20Is
Matches played: 25
India won: 19
Sri Lanka won: 5
No Result: 1
Last result: Sri Lanka beat India by 8 wickets (Dambulla, 2024)
IND-W vs SL-W head-to-head record in T20 World Cup
Matches played: 5
India: 4
Sri Lanka: 1
Last result: India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets (Melbourne, 2022)

MOST RUNS IN IND-W VS SL-W T20Is

Batter Mat Runs Avg. SR HS
Chamari Athapaththu (SL) 24 573 24.97 101.05 80*
Jemimah Rodrigues (IND) 13 427 47.44 135.98 76
Mithali Raj (IND) 16 399 39.90 104.45 67

MOST WICKETS IN IND-W vs SL-W T20Is

Bowler Mat Wickets Econ. Average BBI
Ekta Bisht (IND) 8 19 5.09 8.57 3/8
Udeshika Prabodhani (SL) 20 18 5.42 18.44 3/16
Poonam Yadav (IND) 12 17 5.72 13.47 4/26

