Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: All-round show from Australia decimates New Zealand

Opener Beth Mooney top-scored with a 32-ball 40 as Australia posted a challenging 148 for eight. Ellyse Perry chipped in with a 24-ball 30, after Alyssa Healy contributed 26 in 20 deliveries at the top of the order.

Published : Oct 08, 2024 22:58 IST , Sharjah - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Megan Schutt of Australia celebrates with teammate Alyssa Healy after dismissing Georgia Plimmer of New Zealand.
Megan Schutt of Australia celebrates with teammate Alyssa Healy after dismissing Georgia Plimmer of New Zealand. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Megan Schutt of Australia celebrates with teammate Alyssa Healy after dismissing Georgia Plimmer of New Zealand. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Australia’s batters provided its experienced bowling unit with sufficient runs to defend on a slow wicket and register a comprehensive 60-run win over New Zealand in the Women’s T20 World Cup here on Tuesday.

Opener Beth Mooney top-scored with a 32-ball 40 as Australia posted a challenging 148 for eight. Ellyse Perry chipped in with a 24-ball 30 after Alyssa Healy contributed 26 in 20 deliveries at the top of the order.

AS IT HAPPENED | AUS-W VS NZ-W WOMEN’S T20 WC

In reply, New Zealand was all out for 88 in 19.2 overs with Megan Schutt returning excellent figures of 3/3 in 3.2 overs. Annabel Sutherland (3/21) and Sophie Molineux (2/15) were the other major wicket-takers for Australia.

With this result, Australia grabbed the top spot in Group A with two wins from as many as matches.

Opting to bat, six-time winners Australia were off to a fine start with Healy and Beth Mooney adding 41 runs for the first wicket in just 5.2 overs.

ALSO READ | Megan Schutt becomes highest wicket-taker in Women’s T20 World Cup

Healy was adjudged out lbw after being hit on the pad by left-arm spinner Fran Jonas but after being persuaded by Mooney, the batter opted for a review, and it proved to be the right call, as the on-field umpire’s decision was overturned.

Healy responded with two fours and in the next over, she lofted Eden Carson over extra cover region for another boundary.

New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr, who picked up 4/26, also pulled off a brilliant running catch to send back Phoebe Litchfield (18 off 18).

Brief scores:
Australia: 148/8 in 20 overs (Beth Mooney 40; Amelia Kerr 4/26) New Zealand: 88 all out in 19.2 overs (Amelia Kerr 29; Megan Schutt 3/3, Annabel Sutherland 3/21).

