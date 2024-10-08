MagazineBuy Print

Megan Schutt becomes highest wicket-taker in Women’s T20 World Cup

Australia’s Megan Schutt became the leading wicket-taker in the Women’s T20 World Cup.

Published : Oct 08, 2024 21:24 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Australia’s Megan Schutt in action.
Australia’s Megan Schutt in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Australia’s Megan Schutt in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Australia’s Megan Schutt became the leading wicket-taker in the Women’s T20 World Cup after removing Georgia Plimmer of New Zealand during their Group A clash at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Schutt has 44 wickets in 26 matches while South African pacer Shabnim Ismail picked 43 wickets in the Women’s T20 World Cup.

Anya Shrusole, Ellyse Perry and Stefania Taylor complete the top five list.

Schutt finished the innings with an impressive figures of 3.2-1.-3-3.

Women’s T20 World Cup top wicket-takers list

Sl. No Player Name Country Wickets Matches Economy Best Bowling
1 Megan Schutt Australia 44 26 5.74 4/18
2 Shabnim Ismail South Africa 43 32 5.83 3/5
3 Anya Shrubsole England 41 27 5.32 3/6
4 Ellyse Perry Australia 40 44 5.79 3/12
5 Stafanie Taylor West Indies 33 33 5.95 4/12

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
