Megan Schutt becomes highest wicket-taker in Women’s T20 World Cup

Australia’s Megan Schutt became the leading wicket-taker in the Women’s T20 World Cup after removing Georgia Plimmer of New Zealand during their Group A clash at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Schutt has 44 wickets in 26 matches while South African pacer Shabnim Ismail picked 43 wickets in the Women’s T20 World Cup.

Anya Shrusole, Ellyse Perry and Stefania Taylor complete the top five list.

Schutt finished the innings with an impressive figures of 3.2-1.-3-3.

Women’s T20 World Cup top wicket-takers list