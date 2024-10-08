Australia vs New Zealand LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Schutt removes Plimmer; NZ-W 15/1 (4) in 149 chase vs AUS-W

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Tuesday’s Group B game of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 between Australia and New Zealand in Sharjah.

TOSS

Australia Women won the toss and opted to bat first against New Zealand.

PLAYING XI

AUSTRALIA WOMEN: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Georgia Wareham, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Grace Harris, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt

NEW ZEALAND WOMEN: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Rosemary Mair, Fran Jonas, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson

PREVIEW

Reining champion Australia will face New Zealand in the Group A clash of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Tuesday.

Both Australia and New Zealand enter the contest after winning their respective tournament openers. Australia defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets while New Zealand handed India a 58-run loss.

