Australia vs New Zealand LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Schutt removes Plimmer; NZ-W 15/1 (4) in 149 chase vs AUS-W

AUS-W vs NZ-W LIVE: Catch all the live score updates of Australia vs New Zealand Women’s T20 World Cup Group B match being played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Updated : Oct 08, 2024 21:27 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Catch all the live score updates of Australia vs New Zealand Women’s T20 World Cup Group B match.
Catch all the live score updates of Australia vs New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup Group B match.
Catch all the live score updates of Australia vs New Zealand Women’s T20 World Cup Group B match. | Photo Credit: Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Tuesday’s Group B game of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 between Australia and New Zealand in Sharjah.

TOSS

Australia Women won the toss and opted to bat first against New Zealand.

PLAYING XI

AUSTRALIA WOMEN: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Georgia Wareham, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Grace Harris, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt

NEW ZEALAND WOMEN: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Rosemary Mair, Fran Jonas, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson

PREVIEW

Reining champion Australia will face New Zealand in the Group A clash of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Tuesday.

Both Australia and New Zealand enter the contest after winning their respective tournament openers. Australia defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets while New Zealand handed India a 58-run loss.

LIVE STREAMING INFO
The LIVE telecast of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Australia and New Zealand can be caught on the Star Sports Network.
The LIVE stream of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Australia and New Zealand can be caught on the Disney+ Hotstar platform. You can also stay tuned to Sportstar’s website and app for all the LIVE updates.

PREDICTED PLAYING XIs

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (c&wk), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson

SQUADS
Australia Women:
Alyssa Healy (c&wk), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Grace Harris, Kim Garth, Alana King, Tayla Vlaeminck
New Zealand Women:
Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

