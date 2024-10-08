V.V.S. Laxman on marshalling India’s tail-end and Chepauk memories

While the role of openers is considered key in setting the tone of an innings, shepherding the tail and seeing the team through is equally important and probably doubly hard.

Former cricketer V.V.S. Laxman, who started off as an opener, handled this task with elan, and set up memorable wins for India through his batting partnerships with the bowlers.

“I wanted to score runs at No. 6 and we made a pact [with then India head coach John Wright], saying that every batter should take care of at least one, if not two, bowlers. I took care of Zaheer [Khan], Sachin [Tendulkar] took care of Bhajji [Harbhajan Singh], Rahul [Dravid] took care of [Javagal] Srinath... We helped them by giving them throwdowns at the end of our sessions or talking about batting technique or the tactical aspect of batting... Because of their great combination of having a big heart and a never-say-die attitude, they scored some magical runs, and in the bargain, I benefitted. One record I am very proud of – at least 50 to 60 per cent of my career runs came batting with the lower-order batters,” Laxman said during a sit-down chat here, moderated by Sportstar Consulting Editor Vijay Lokapally.

Laxman, referred to by the eponymous title ‘very very special’, bestowed upon him by former Australia captain Ian Chappel, said Chepauk was a ‘very special place’ for him.

“I always enjoyed batting at Chepauk, even though I didn’t get too many runs [here] in international cricket, but there was a special feeling batting at Chepauk. It is one of the most knowledgeable crowds in world cricket. Two innings which made people take me seriously were the two half-centuries as a 16-year-old I got against the Tamil Nadu U-19 side. I got an 85 and 87 against a very good Tamil Nadu bowling attack and everyone took notice of that. And 88 not out against the Australia youth side. Both these matches were very important for my self-belief and for the people who used to follow junior cricket. They realised that Laxman had the ability to progress as an international cricketer.”