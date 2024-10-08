Indian sports wrap, October 8: World Pickleball Championship Series event to be held in Mumbai from November 12-17

PICKLEBALL

World Pickleball Championship Series to be held in Mumbai from November 12-17

The World Pickleball Championship (WPC) Series will be held in Mumbai from November 12-17, the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) said on Tuesday.

The competition was previously held in Vietnam and Bali where the Indian teams had secured several medals.

The Mumbai leg of the WPC, which is powered by World Pickleball League (WPBL), will feature nearly 650 players from countries such as Australia, Vietnam, Taiwan, Poland, Singapore among others.

“This is not only a great opportunity for the Pickleball community to witness global talent on an Indian stage, but also a chance for us to promote the growth of the sport at all levels,” AIPA president Arvind Prabhoo said in a release.

“India has incredible potential for the sport at all levels, and we’re eager to collaborate with AIPA to further elevate the profile of Pickleball both in India and internationally,” added Jan Papi, Founder of Pickleball Global and WPC Series.

Pickleball is a sport that blends elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis into one and has recently witnessed a significant rise in its popularity in the country.

- PTI

SAILING

Young Indian sailors bag seven medals at Mussanah Race Week in Oman

Young Indian sailors dished out an impressive show, returning with a rich haul of seven medals, including one gold, four silver and two bronze at the Mussanah Race Week in Oman, an international regatta for youth sailors.

India ruled the Optimist Girls U-15 category, with Shreya Krishna Lakshminarayanan and Kommaravelly Lahari securing the top-two spots.

Shreya clinched the gold medal with a net score of 28 points.

She put up strong performances, finishing second and third in her first and fifth races respectively.

Across six races, her other finishes were ninth, sixth, eighth, and 24th in her final race, which was discarded as her worst result following the scoring system where the worst finish is dropped.

Her overall score was 52 points, but after the discard her net score stood at 28, securing her the gold medal.

Kommaravelly followed with a silver, finishing with 50 net points, while Singapore’s Tong Xuan Ya claimed bronze.

In the ILCA-4 U-16 category, India’s Shashank Batham and Akshat Kumar Dohare claimed silver and bronze respectively.

Shashank finished just two points behind Oman’s Abdulatif Ziyad Al Qasim, who topped three of the seven races (second, third, and fourth) and won with 12 net points.

Shashank won two races (first and sixth) but finished ninth in the second race, which hurt his chances for gold.

His worst race was discarded, leaving him with a total of 14 net points.

Akshat secured bronze with a score of 29 net points after seven races.

In the ILCA-4 girls U-16 category, India’s Soumya Singh Patel and Shagun Jha took second and third places respectively.

Soumya accumulated 39 net points, while Shagun finished with 49 points.

UAE’s Marwa Al Hammadi claimed gold with 31.5 net points.

In the ILCA-6 girls U-19 category, Maanya Reddy narrowly missed out on gold, finishing second with 74 net points, just behind the UAE’s Camelia Al Qubaisi, who secured gold with 77 points.

A total of 106 sailors from Oman, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Thailand, Singapore and India competed in the three-day annual age-group sailing event from October 4-7, which featured races in the Optimist boys and girls ILCA 4, ILCA 6, ILCA 7 and RS Venture classes.

The Optimist Class is a one-design dinghy class for young sailors, typically aged 8-15, with a scoring system that drops the worst finish from a sailor’s total points to calculate the net score.

The ILCA (Laser) Class is a single-handed dinghy class featuring different rig sizes (ILCA-4, ILCA-6, ILCA-7) for different age groups, using a similar net point scoring format. It’s popular for its competitiveness and Olympic status.