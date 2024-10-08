MagazineBuy Print

IND U-19 vs AUS U-19, 2nd Youth Test: Harvansh’s strokeful century powers India U-19 to 492 on Day 2

Harvansh’s elegant punches and drives, both off the front and backfoot, helped him reach his century and pushed India post 492.

Published : Oct 08, 2024 23:06 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Tarun Shastry
India Under-19 batter Harvansh Singh plays a shot.
India Under-19 batter Harvansh Singh plays a shot. | Photo Credit: RAGU R
infoIcon

India Under-19 batter Harvansh Singh plays a shot. | Photo Credit: RAGU R

Harvansh Singh (117, 143b, 7x4, 6x6) slammed a stroke-filled century which put India U-19 firmly in control against Australia U-19 on day two of the second Youth ‘Test’ at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium here on Tuesday.

Australia had a good start to the day when fast bowler Oliver Patterson bowled a delivery that disturbed skipper Soham Patwardhan’s (63, 124b, 6x4) stumps in the third over.

Mohamed Enaan and Harvansh displayed resilience and were involved in a 54-run partnership for the seventh wicket. Christian Howe ended the stand by dismissing Enaan.

N. Samarth batted aggressively and hit two back-to-back sixes off Lachlan Ranaldo.

However, the off-spinner dismissed both Samarth and Chetan Sharma in the same over.

Aggressive intent

Harvansh then took over and dominated both the fast bowlers and spinners. He showcased his power-hitting by smashing six sixes on the leg-side between long-on and the deep-mid wicket region.

His elegant punches and drives, both off the front and backfoot, helped him reach his century and pushed India post 492.

He was also involved a crucial 90-run partnership for the last wicket alongside Anmoljeet.

Australia had a rough start to its innings as leg-spinner Enaan dismissed opener Riley Kingsell and Steven Hogan, while off-spinner Anmoljeet sent back Simon Budge, leaving the visitors at 42 for three.

However, skipper Oliver Peake (62 batting, 113b, 8x4, 1x6) and Alex Lee Young (45 batting, 99b, 6x4) revived the innings with an unbroken 100-run fourth-wicket stand, ending the day at 142 for three.

With the pitch showing signs of uneven bounce and the visiting team trailing by 350 runs, an interesting day three is in store.

THE SCORES
India U-19 492 in 133.3 overs (Soham Patwardhan 63, Harvansh Singh 117) vs Australia U-19 142/3 in 44 overs (Oliver Peake 62 batting, Alex Lee Young 45 batting).

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
