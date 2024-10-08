IND vs BAN, 2nd T20I: Riding on World Cup glory, Arshdeep hopes to give best in all formats

Arshdeep Singh gave sage counsel to debutant Mayank Yadav during the first T20I against Bangladesh at Gwalior. Arshdeep is now a leader of the pace attack - quite the high status for someone who was a newcomer just two years ago.

The left-arm pacer has made a mark in white-ball cricket as a death-over specialist. With a mix of pace variations and yorkers, he has efficiently handled the tough overs. Arshdeep’s moment of glory came in Barbados, when he bowled a miserly 19th over to scuttle the South African chase in the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final.

A World Cup title, a lifelong dream for many, has been achieved in quick time.

The whirlwind, short journey is not lost on Arshdeep. “I don’t know how quickly these last two years have gone. I just try to enjoy and stay in the present,” Arshdeep said here on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old also has a new challenge at hand. Last month, Arshdeep featured in the long-format Duleep Trophy for India ‘D’. A nine-wicket match-haul, against India ‘B’, proved to be the highlight for Arshdeep. The Punjab cricketer had dismissed India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav twice in that game.

While it is too early to suggest that Arshdeep is ready for Test duty, bowling long spells with the red ball was a good learning experience. “Playing red ball cricket teaches you patience. In T20s, you don’t need patience. I want to do my best in all formats wherever I get the opportunity,” Arshdeep said.