MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs BAN, 2nd T20I: Riding on World Cup glory, Arshdeep hopes to give best in all formats

Arshdeep’s moment of glory came in Barbados, when he bowled a miserly 19th over to scuttle the South African chase in the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final.

Published : Oct 08, 2024 18:57 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

Ashwin Achal
Arshdeep Singh and Sanju Samson during the practice session ahead of the T20 Cricket Match against Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday, October 08, 2024.
Arshdeep Singh and Sanju Samson during the practice session ahead of the T20 Cricket Match against Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday, October 08, 2024. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu
infoIcon

Arshdeep Singh and Sanju Samson during the practice session ahead of the T20 Cricket Match against Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday, October 08, 2024. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu

Arshdeep Singh gave sage counsel to debutant Mayank Yadav during the first T20I against Bangladesh at Gwalior. Arshdeep is now a leader of the pace attack - quite the high status for someone who was a newcomer just two years ago.

The left-arm pacer has made a mark in white-ball cricket as a death-over specialist. With a mix of pace variations and yorkers, he has efficiently handled the tough overs. Arshdeep’s moment of glory came in Barbados, when he bowled a miserly 19th over to scuttle the South African chase in the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final.

A World Cup title, a lifelong dream for many, has been achieved in quick time.

READ MORE | IND vs BAN, 2nd T20I: Confident India looks to seal series, Bangladesh hopes for turnaround

The whirlwind, short journey is not lost on Arshdeep. “I don’t know how quickly these last two years have gone. I just try to enjoy and stay in the present,” Arshdeep said here on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old also has a new challenge at hand. Last month, Arshdeep featured in the long-format Duleep Trophy for India ‘D’. A nine-wicket match-haul, against India ‘B’, proved to be the highlight for Arshdeep. The Punjab cricketer had dismissed India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav twice in that game.

While it is too early to suggest that Arshdeep is ready for Test duty, bowling long spells with the red ball was a good learning experience. “Playing red ball cricket teaches you patience. In T20s, you don’t need patience. I want to do my best in all formats wherever I get the opportunity,” Arshdeep said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Arshdeep Singh /

India vs Bangladesh /

Mayank Yadav

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs BAN, 2nd T20I: Riding on World Cup glory, Arshdeep hopes to give best in all formats
    Ashwin Achal
  2. Shanghai Masters: Djokovic through to fourth round
    AFP
  3. Australia vs New Zealand LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7:00 PM, squads, playing XIs; AUS-W takes on NZ-W
    Team Sportstar
  4. AUS vs NZ, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming Info: When, where to watch Australia v New Zealand; Squads, Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Table Tennis Championships 2024: Ayhika’s rescue act helps India beat South Korea in quarterfinals, ensures first-ever medal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs BAN, 2nd T20I: Riding on World Cup glory, Arshdeep hopes to give best in all formats
    Ashwin Achal
  2. Mahmudullah announces retirement from T20Is after India vs Bangladesh series
    Team Sportstar
  3. Eoin Morgan lauds India’s ‘hunger and desire’ to win Test matches
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Lara, Watson expect Jaiswal to fire in Australia
    Shayan Acharya
  5. IND vs BAN, 2nd T20I: Confident India looks to seal series, Bangladesh hopes for turnaround
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs BAN, 2nd T20I: Riding on World Cup glory, Arshdeep hopes to give best in all formats
    Ashwin Achal
  2. Shanghai Masters: Djokovic through to fourth round
    AFP
  3. Australia vs New Zealand LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7:00 PM, squads, playing XIs; AUS-W takes on NZ-W
    Team Sportstar
  4. AUS vs NZ, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming Info: When, where to watch Australia v New Zealand; Squads, Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Table Tennis Championships 2024: Ayhika’s rescue act helps India beat South Korea in quarterfinals, ensures first-ever medal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment