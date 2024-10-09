MagazineBuy Print

IND vs BAN 2nd T20I Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch India v Bangladesh; match details, timing, squads

IND vs BAN 2nd T20I: Here are the match details, timings and live streaming info for the second T20 International between India and Bangladesh, to be held on Wednesday.

Published : Oct 09, 2024 10:34 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The Indian T20 Cricket Team members during a practice session ahead of the T20I against Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium.
The Indian T20 Cricket Team members during a practice session ahead of the T20I against Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu
infoIcon

The Indian T20 Cricket Team members during a practice session ahead of the T20I against Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu

India faces Bangladesh in the second of three T20 Internationals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday. The host took the series lead after winning the opener in Gwalior by seven wickets.

ALSO READ | IND vs BAN 2nd T20I Preview

Bangladesh was restricted to a total of 127 courtesy of three-wicket hauls from Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy. Debutant Mayank Yadav started with a maiden and picked up his first international wicket, removing Mahmudullah, in the next one.

Openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma got off the mark immediately, but the latter was run out cheaply for 16. However, Samson was joined by Suryakumar Yadav and scored 71 runs in the PowerPlay before the skipper lost his wicket.

The chase was completed by Hardik Pandya who scored a blistering 39 off 16 balls and sealed the win with a maximum in the 12th over with 49 balls remaining.

IND VS BAN 2nd T20I - MATCH DETAILS

When will IND vs BAN 2nd T20I take place?

The second T20I between India and Bangladesh will take place on Wednesday, October 09.

Where will IND vs BAN 2nd T20I be held?

The second T20I between India and Bangladesh will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

What time will IND vs BAN 2nd T20I begin?

The second T20I between India and Bangladesh will start at 7 PM IST.

What time will the toss for IND vs BAN 2nd T20I take place?

The toss for the second T20I between India and Bangladesh will be held at 6:30 PM IST.

Where to watch IND vs BAN 2nd T20I live telecast in India?

The second T20I between India and Bangladesh will be telecast live on the Sports18 Network in India.

Where to watch IND vs BAN 2nd T20I live streaming in India?

The second T20I between India and Bangladesh will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

THE SQUADS

INDIA: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, JItesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav, Tilak Varma.

BANGLADESH: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah, Litton Kumer Das, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan.

