MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs NZ: Injured Kane Williamson doubtful for Test series against India

Williamson will not travel with the squad to India on Friday and will stay home to rehabilitate instead, having sustained a groin injury during the second Test against Sri Lanka.

Published : Oct 09, 2024 07:42 IST , BELGIUM - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: New Zealand batter Kane Williamson sustained a groin injury during the second Test against Sri Lanka.
FILE PHOTO: New Zealand batter Kane Williamson sustained a groin injury during the second Test against Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: New Zealand batter Kane Williamson sustained a groin injury during the second Test against Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: AP

New Zealand’s top batter, Kane Williamson, is a doubt for the Test series against India due to a groin injury sustained in the second Test against Sri Lanka, New Zealand Cricket said on Wednesday.

The former captain will not travel with the squad to India on Friday and will stay home to rehabilitate instead, selector Sam Wells said in a statement.

“The advice we’ve received is that the best course of action is for Kane to rest and rehabilitate now, rather than risk aggravating the injury,” Wells said.

“We’re hopeful that if the rehabilitation goes to plan, Kane will be available for the latter part of the tour.”

Uncapped Mark Chapman, a regular all-rounder in New Zealand’s white ball teams, has been named in the squad as cover for Williamson in a bumper, 17-man squad.

“We believe Mark is one of our best players of spin and has a proven track-record in the sub-continent,” said Wells.

Williamson’s absence is a huge blow for the Black Caps’ chances of staving off another series defeat following their 2-0 loss to Sri Lanka.

READ | Sanath Jayasuriya appointed Sri Lanka head coach

New Zealand has never beaten India in the subcontinent in a Test series and lost 1-0 on its last tour in 2021.

The Black Caps have lost four consecutive Tests either side of a washed-out match against Afghanistan.

They will be led by opening batter Tom Latham for the three-Test series against India following Tim Southee’s resignation as captain in the wake of the Sri Lanka setback.

India, meanwhile, won a record-extending 18th consecutive Test series victory on home soil with a recent 2-0 sweep of Bangladesh.

All-rounder Michael Bracewell will travel with the New Zealand squad for the first Test in Bangalore starting on October 16 before returning home for the birth of his second child.

India-born legspinner Ish Sodhi will replace Bracewell for the rest of the series in Pune and Mumbai.

The squad is otherwise unchanged from the roster in the 2-0 defeat in Sri Lanka.

SQUAD
Tom Latham (capt), Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

Related stories

Related Topics

Kane Williamson /

New Zealand /

India /

Tom Latham

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs NZ: Injured Kane Williamson doubtful for Test series against India
    Reuters
  2. Global Chess League 2024: Anish Giri beats Viswanathan Anand; Alaskan Knights consolidates top position
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. Mohun Bagan eyeing legal route to challenge its withdrawal from AFC Champions League 2
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Full schedule list, timing, IST, fixtures
    Team Sportstar
  5. PT Usha vs Executive Committee: IOA president rejects Yadav’s claims of faulty agreement with RIL, threatens legal action
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs NZ: Injured Kane Williamson doubtful for Test series against India
    Reuters
  2. IND U-19 vs AUS U-19, 2nd Youth Test: Harvansh’s strokeful century powers India U-19 to 492 on Day 2
    Tarun Shastry
  3. V.V.S. Laxman on marshalling India’s tail-end and Chepauk memories
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. PAK vs ENG, 1st Test Day 2: England 96/1 after Salman’s century lifts Pakistan to 556
    AFP
  5. IND vs BAN, 2nd T20I: Riding on World Cup glory, Arshdeep hopes to give best in all formats
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs NZ: Injured Kane Williamson doubtful for Test series against India
    Reuters
  2. Global Chess League 2024: Anish Giri beats Viswanathan Anand; Alaskan Knights consolidates top position
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. Mohun Bagan eyeing legal route to challenge its withdrawal from AFC Champions League 2
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Full schedule list, timing, IST, fixtures
    Team Sportstar
  5. PT Usha vs Executive Committee: IOA president rejects Yadav’s claims of faulty agreement with RIL, threatens legal action
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment