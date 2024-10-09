MagazineBuy Print

Arctic Open 2024: Lakshya Sen through to second round after Rasmus Gemke gives walkover

Sen, who finished fourth in his debut Olympic campaign in Paris, will be up against either seventh-seeded Chinese Taipei shuttler Chou Tien Chen or French qualifier Arnaud Merkle in the next round.

Published : Oct 09, 2024 13:29 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Lakshya Sen, playing his first tournament since finishing fourth at Paris Olympics, has reached the second round of the Arctic Open in Vantaa, Finland.
infoIcon

Lakshya Sen progressed to the men’s singles round of 16 at the Arctic Open Super 500 tournament after his opponent, Denmark’s Rasmus Gemke, gave walkover in the opening round in Vantaa, Finland on Wednesday.

Sen, who finished fourth in his debut Olympic campaign in Paris, will be up against either seventh-seeded Chinese Taipei shuttler Chou Tien Chen or French qualifier Arnaud Merkle in the next round.

Later in the day, qualifier Kiran George takes on Wang Tzu Wei for a place in the round of 16.

Earlier on Tuesday, Malvika Bansod continued her impressive form as she upset world No 23 Sung Shuo Yun of Chinese Taipei to reach the women’s singles round of 16.

The 23-year-old southpaw, who clinched her first title in over two years at the Azerbaijan International in February, won 21-19, 24-22 in 57 minutes.

Bansod will face former world champion, Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand, in the second round.

Unnati Hooda defeated Brazil’s Juliana Viana Viera 21-16, 23-25, 21-17 to set up a round of 16 clash against Michelle Li of Canada. Li knocked out two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu 21-16, 21-10 in the first round.

Aakarshi Kashyap also progressed to the round of 16 after defeating Germany’s Yvonne Li 21-19, 21-14. She will take on second seed Yue Han of China for a berth in the quarterfinals.

