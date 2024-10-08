MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Arctic Open 2024: Malvika Bansod stuns World No 23 Sung to enter pre-quarters

Malvika Bansod shocked world No. 23 Sung Shuo Yun of Chinese Taipei to advance to the women’s singles pre-quarterfinals of the Arctic Open Super 500 tournament on Tuesday.

Published : Oct 08, 2024 22:09 IST , Vantaa - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Malvika Bansod in action. (File Photo)
Malvika Bansod in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Malvika Bansod in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: PTI

Rising Indian shuttler Malvika Bansod continued her impressive form this year, pulling off a stunning upset against world No. 23 Sung Shuo Yun of Chinese Taipei to advance to the women’s singles pre-quarterfinals of the Arctic Open Super 500 tournament on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old southpaw, who clinched her first title in over two years at the Azerbaijan International in February, showed her resilience in a hard-fought match, winning 21-19, 24-22 in 57 minutes.

READ | Arctic Open 2024: Sindhu, Sen eye comeback after Olympic setback

However, the challenge will intensify in the next round as the Nagpur shuttler prepares to face a former world champion.

Bansod will take on the winner of the match between Ratchanok Intanon, the 2013 world champion from Thailand and tournament top seed, and Wang Zhi Yi, the 2022 world champion from China.

Returning to action after the Paris Olympics, star Indian shuttler P V Sindhu, who is seeded sixth, will take on Michelle Li of Canada later in the day.

Aakarshi Kashyap and qualifier Unnati Hooda are the other Indians in the fray in the women’s singles.

The men’s singles draw features Lakshya Sen, qualifier Kiran George, while the Panda sisters -- Rutaparna and Swetaparna -- will feature in the women’s doubles.

Santhish Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath are the only Indian challengers in the mixed team draw.

Related Topics

Malvika Bansod /

P. V. Sindhu /

Aakarshi Kashyap /

Unnati Hooda /

Lakshya Sen

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia vs New Zealand LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Schutt, Sutherland trigger collapse; NZ-W 70/6 (14.1) in 149 chase vs AUS-W
    Team Sportstar
  2. Arctic Open 2024: Malvika Bansod stuns World No 23 Sung to enter pre-quarters
    PTI
  3. Plymouth boss Wayne Rooney charged after red card in win over Blackburn
    Reuters
  4. V.V.S. Laxman on marshalling India’s tail-end and Chepauk memories
    Dhruva Prasad
  5. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Harmanpreet Kaur fit for IND vs SL match, Pooja Vastrakar still doubtful
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Arctic Open 2024: Malvika Bansod stuns World No 23 Sung to enter pre-quarters
    PTI
  2. Arctic Open 2024: Sindhu, Sen eye comeback after Olympic setback
    PTI
  3. BWF World Junior Mixed Team C’ships: India beats Turkiye to enter quarters
    PTI
  4. Macau Open 2024: Treesa and Gayatri’s campaign ends in semifinals
    PTI
  5. Macau Open 2024: Treesa-Gayatri pair enters semifinals, Srikanth eliminated in quarterfinals
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia vs New Zealand LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Schutt, Sutherland trigger collapse; NZ-W 70/6 (14.1) in 149 chase vs AUS-W
    Team Sportstar
  2. Arctic Open 2024: Malvika Bansod stuns World No 23 Sung to enter pre-quarters
    PTI
  3. Plymouth boss Wayne Rooney charged after red card in win over Blackburn
    Reuters
  4. V.V.S. Laxman on marshalling India’s tail-end and Chepauk memories
    Dhruva Prasad
  5. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Harmanpreet Kaur fit for IND vs SL match, Pooja Vastrakar still doubtful
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment