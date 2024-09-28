MagazineBuy Print

Macau Open 2024: Treesa and Gayatri’s campaign ends in semifinals

The third-seeded Indian duo fought hard but lost 17-21, 21-16, 10-21 to the world No. 54 Chinese Taipei pair, bringing India’s journey at the tournament to a close.

Published : Sep 28, 2024 16:30 IST , Macau - 1 MIN READ

PTI
File image of Treesa Jolly (R) and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela.
File image of Treesa Jolly (R) and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

File image of Treesa Jolly (R) and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Indian pair Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand’s women’s doubles campaign at the Macau Open Super 300 badminton tournament came to an end as they lost to Chinese Taipei’s Hsieh Pei Shan and Hung En-Tzu in the semifinals here on Saturday.

The third-seeded Indian duo fought hard but lost 17-21, 21-16, 10-21 to the world No. 54 Chinese Taipei pair, bringing India’s journey at the tournament to a close.

Ranked 23rd in the world, Treesa and Gayatri had already faced defeat against Hsieh and Hung twice this year, but they looked determined to turn the tables this time.

Hsieh and Hung opened strong, leading 8-5, and despite the Indians levelling at 8-8, the Chinese Taipei pair won five consecutive points to secure a 13-8 lead.

Treesa and Gayatri fought back to 15-15, but Hsieh and Hung regained control to take the first game.

READ | South Korean great Lee Hyun Il roped in as PV Sindhu’s consulting coach

In the second game, both pairs went toe-to-toe, with the Indians holding a narrow 11-10 lead at the interval. Treesa and Gayatri then raised their intensity to stretch their lead to 17-12 before clinching the second game and forcing a decider.

However, Hsieh and Hung came out firing in the final game, racing to a 14-2 lead. The Indians tried to mount a comeback, reducing the deficit to 10-18. But the early gap proved too large and the Chinese Taipei pair sealed their third victory over the Indian duo this year.

Related Topics

Treesa Jolly /

Gayatri Gopichand /

Macau Open

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

