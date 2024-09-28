IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 2: Play called off due to rain without a ball being bowled

The second day of the second Test between India and Bangladesh was called off without a ball being bowled after a continuous drizzle and a wet outfield interrupted the day’s play at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Saturday.

Rains persisted since morning, which gradually turned into a light drizzle around noon. However, the wet outfield meant play couldn’t go ahead on Day 2 of the match.

On Friday, Bangladesh was put in to bat after Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to field first. Pacer Akash Deep struck early and scalped two to give India an early breakthrough.

A brisk partnership between Mominul Haque and Najmul Hossain Shanto was then broken by veteran R. Ashwin to leave the visitor at 107/3 at the close of play.

With three days left in the game, India will be confident of forcing a result, provided the rain stays away.