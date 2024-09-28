MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 2: Play called off due to rain without a ball being bowled

Rains persisted since morning, which gradually turned into a light drizzle around noon. However, the wet outfield meant play couldn’t go ahead on Day 2 of the match.

Published : Sep 28, 2024 14:15 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
A spell of heavy rain during India vs Bangladesh second test match at Green Park stadium, in Kanpur.
A spell of heavy rain during India vs Bangladesh second test match at Green Park stadium, in Kanpur. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/The Hindu
infoIcon

A spell of heavy rain during India vs Bangladesh second test match at Green Park stadium, in Kanpur. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/The Hindu

The second day of the second Test between India and Bangladesh was called off without a ball being bowled after a continuous drizzle and a wet outfield interrupted the day’s play at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Saturday.

Rains persisted since morning, which gradually turned into a light drizzle around noon. However, the wet outfield meant play couldn’t go ahead on Day 2 of the match.

On Friday, Bangladesh was put in to bat after Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to field first. Pacer Akash Deep struck early and scalped two to give India an early breakthrough.

RELATED | IND vs BAN, Qualification Scenarios Explained: How can India qualify for WTC final if second Test ends in a draw?

A brisk partnership between Mominul Haque and Najmul Hossain Shanto was then broken by veteran R. Ashwin to leave the visitor at 107/3 at the close of play.

With three days left in the game, India will be confident of forcing a result, provided the rain stays away.

Related stories

Related Topics

India vs Bangladesh /

India /

Bangladesh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 2: Play called off due to rain without a ball being bowled
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Bangladesh Highlights, 2nd Test Day 2: BAN 107/3; Play called off due to rain without a single ball bowled
    Team Sportstar
  3. Jannik Sinner doping case: WADA appeals to CAS, seeks ban on player
    Team Sportstar
  4. Musheer Khan out of Irani Cup 2024 after suffering road accident
    Team Sportstar
  5. 2024 Indonesia MotoGP: Bagnaia wins dramatic Indonesia sprint as Martin crashes
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 2: Play called off due to rain without a ball being bowled
    Team Sportstar
  2. Musheer Khan out of Irani Cup 2024 after suffering road accident
    Team Sportstar
  3. SL vs NZ: New Zealand all out for 88, concedes second-biggest innings deficit in its Test history
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs BAN, Qualification Scenarios Explained: How can India qualify for WTC final if second Test ends in a draw?
    Team Sportstar
  5. SL vs NZ, LIVE 2nd Test: New Zealand 84/1 (f/0), trails by 430 runs; Williamson, Conway at crease
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 2: Play called off due to rain without a ball being bowled
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Bangladesh Highlights, 2nd Test Day 2: BAN 107/3; Play called off due to rain without a single ball bowled
    Team Sportstar
  3. Jannik Sinner doping case: WADA appeals to CAS, seeks ban on player
    Team Sportstar
  4. Musheer Khan out of Irani Cup 2024 after suffering road accident
    Team Sportstar
  5. 2024 Indonesia MotoGP: Bagnaia wins dramatic Indonesia sprint as Martin crashes
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment