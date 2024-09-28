MagazineBuy Print

IND vs BAN, Qualification Scenarios Explained: How can India qualify for WTC final if second Test ends in a draw?

India are currently top of the World Test Championship standings with a PCT of 71.67 after 10 matches. The team is in pole position to make its third consecutive final.

Published : Sep 28, 2024 10:24 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
India’s Akaash Deep excults along with his skipper Rohit Sharma after dismissing Zakir Hasan of Banglasdesh on the first day of the second test match at Green park stadium.
India’s Akaash Deep excults along with his skipper Rohit Sharma after dismissing Zakir Hasan of Banglasdesh on the first day of the second test match at Green park stadium. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/ The Hindu
infoIcon

India’s Akaash Deep excults along with his skipper Rohit Sharma after dismissing Zakir Hasan of Banglasdesh on the first day of the second test match at Green park stadium. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/ The Hindu

The second Test between India and Bangladesh taking place at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur has been interrupted by rain and a wet outfield.

The first day’s play saw only 35 overs being bowled with Akash Deep picking up two wickets to restrict Bangladesh to 107 for the loss of three.

ALSO READ | Richa Ghosh interview: A finisher’s unfinished business at the T20 World Cup

The start of play on the second morning was also delayed with a continuous slight drizzle forcing the covers to stay on. With rain predicted for another day in Kanpur, there is a serious possibility that the Test could end in a draw.

How can India qualify for WTC final if second Test ends in a draw?

India are currently top of the World Test Championship standings with a PCT of 71.67 after 10 matches. The team is in pole position to make its third consecutive final.

A 2-0 series win against Bangladesh would have meant that India would have needed only three wins in its remaining eight matches to secure a spot in the final, with three of those games coming against New Zealand at home.

If rain plays spoilsport in the second game, India will have to win five out of the next eight encounters, provided the other contenders for a top two spot too don’t drop any points on the way.

India will therefore have to clean sweep New Zealand 3-0 at home and win at least two Tests in the five-match Border-Gavaskar series against Australia down under. India has won the series down under in each of the previous two occasions, but then proposition still remains daunting.

Related Topics

ICC World Test Championship /

World Test Championship final /

India /

Bangladesh

