Bruno Fernandes said he didn’t deserve to be sent off for a dangerous challenge on James Maddison in Manchester United’s Premier League defeat against Tottenham on Sunday.

The United captain was shown a straight red in the 42nd minute at Old Trafford.

“Nobody wants to be sent off, it’s not a good feeling,” said Fernandes, who took the unusual decision of stepping up for post-match interviews following his dismissal. “I didn’t go with the studs. It’s never a red card. Even James Maddison, when he got up, he said it’s not a red card.”

Fernandes appeared to slip when attempting a tackle in Tottenham’s half — but then raised his foot and caught Maddison on the shin in a studs-up challenge.

READ: Manchester United’s under-fire manager Ten Hag says still on same page with owners

Referee Christopher Kavanagh immediately brandished a red card.

“If this is a red card we have to look at many other incidents,” Fernandes said. “It is a foul. There is not much contact. If he (the referee) wants to give me a yellow, I agree. I don’t understand why VAR doesn’t call him to the screen.”

According to Opta, Fernandes became the fourth United captain to be sent off in a Premier League game at Old Trafford.

He joined Roy Keane, Nemanja Vidic and Wayne Rooney on that list.

United trailed 1-0 at halftime after Brennan Johnson’s goal in the third minute.

It got worse for United after the break when Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke sealed a 3-0 win for Spurs.