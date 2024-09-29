MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League 2024-25: Man United loses 3-0 at home to Tottenham, Bruno Fernandes sees red

Goals by Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke consigned United to a third loss in the league already this season and left Eric ten Hag’s team 12th in the standings.

Published : Sep 29, 2024 23:19 IST , MANCHESTER - 1 MIN READ

AP
Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho looks dejected after the match against Tottenham Hotspur.
Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho looks dejected after the match against Tottenham Hotspur. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho looks dejected after the match against Tottenham Hotspur. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Manchester United was humbled by Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday, losing 3-0 at Old Trafford and seeing captain Bruno Fernandes sent off in an increasingly troubled start to the season.

Goals by Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke consigned United to a third loss in the league already this season and left Eric ten Hag’s team 12th in the standings.

United has now won just one of its last five games in the league.

Tottenham is up to eighth and has won four games in a row in all competitions.

Related Topics

Manchester United /

Tottenham Hotspur /

Premier League 2024-25 /

Aston Villa /

Bruno Fernandes

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2024-25: NorthEast United holds Kerala Blasters with ten men
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL Governing Council limits overseas players’ earning capacity at mini-auction; increases base price of capped, uncapped players
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Murugappa Gold Cup: Indian Railways defends title, outplays IOC 5-3
    K. Keerthivasan
  4. China Open: Alcaraz beats Griekspoor to set up quarterfinal clash with Khachanov
    AFP
  5. Gukesh becomes World No. 4 in FIDE live rating list after Arjun Erigaisi loses to Ediz Gurel
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League 2024-25: Man United loses 3-0 at home to Tottenham, Bruno Fernandes sees red
    AP
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Delap double helps Ipswich draw 2-2 with Aston Villa
    Reuters
  3. Man United vs Tottenham Hotspur Highlights: Premier League match updates, MUN 0-3 TOT
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wolves vs Liverpool highlights, WOL 1-2 LIV, Premier League: Salah, Konate goals guide Reds to narrow win
    Team Sportstar
  5. Premier League: Palmer scores all four as Chelsea beats Brighton 4-2
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2024-25: NorthEast United holds Kerala Blasters with ten men
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL Governing Council limits overseas players’ earning capacity at mini-auction; increases base price of capped, uncapped players
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Murugappa Gold Cup: Indian Railways defends title, outplays IOC 5-3
    K. Keerthivasan
  4. China Open: Alcaraz beats Griekspoor to set up quarterfinal clash with Khachanov
    AFP
  5. Gukesh becomes World No. 4 in FIDE live rating list after Arjun Erigaisi loses to Ediz Gurel
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment