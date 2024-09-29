Premier League 2024-25: Man United loses 3-0 at home to Tottenham, Bruno Fernandes sees red

Manchester United was humbled by Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday, losing 3-0 at Old Trafford and seeing captain Bruno Fernandes sent off in an increasingly troubled start to the season.

Goals by Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke consigned United to a third loss in the league already this season and left Eric ten Hag’s team 12th in the standings.

United has now won just one of its last five games in the league.

Tottenham is up to eighth and has won four games in a row in all competitions.