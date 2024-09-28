India beats Nepal to reach SAFF U-17 Championship 2024 final

India beat Nepal 4-2 in a high-octane semi-final to progress to the final of the 2024 SAFF U17 Championship at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu on Saturday.

After a goalless first half, India scored through Vishal Yadav, Rishi Singh and Hemneichung Lunkim, while Subash Bam and an own goal by India’s Mohammed Kaif allowed Nepal to reduce the margin.

In the title clash to be played on Monday, India awaits the winner of the second semifinal between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The first half lacked too many clear chances as teams were cautious committing too many numbers forward and sizing each other up. India’s midfielders were the ones who held more of the possession but found it tough to break down Nepal’s low block and the numbers they had put into their backline.

The first-half chance fell for India in the 12th minute, when a defensive mix-up within the Nepal box saw the ball fall to Md Arbash on the left wing. Spotting the goalkeeper off his line Arbash took a first-timer, from a tight angle and distance, but it flew harmlessly high and wide.

In the 38th minute, a cross from Bharat Lairenjam dropped perfectly into a dangerous area, begging to be put into goal. An onrushing Arbash dove in a vain attempt to get his head to it and then so did Samson Ahongshangbam behind him, but to no avail. The best chance of the half went begging and the two teams went into the break locked in a tight stalemate.

India took the lead in the 61st minute through a combination of smart tactical play and a poacher’s instinct for goal. A neatly worked corner saw the ball cross deep towards the far post from the right wing. Having made a perfectly timed run, Sumit Sharma Brahmacharimayum got a close-range header on target only for Nepal’s goalkeeper Pemba Nurbu Bhote to parry it away. The ball fell straight to Vishal Yadav, who bundled it in.

India’s second goal was identical to the first and came seven minutes later. A cross from the right by Karish Soram was met by Sumit and again, Yadav was right there to make the best use of the rebound from the goalkeeper.

Nepal pulled one goal back in the 81st minute, Subash Bam finishing smartly having been played through on goal. But, four minutes later India re-established the two-goal cushion as substitute Ningthoukhongjam Rishi Singh, who came onto the pitch only a couple of minutes earlier, headed from a corner at the near post.

In a frenetic end to the game, Nepal got another goal back in the 89th minute when Mohammed Kaif deflected a corner into his net. As tempers rose it seemed Nepal had found a way back. It was not to be. Substitute Hemneichung Lunkim scored India’s fourth in the fifth minute of injury time to ensure it would be playing the game for the title.