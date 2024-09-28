MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2024-25: East Bengal fans take aim at Carles Cuadrat after third straight defeat

Loud chants of ‘Go Back Carles!’ were aimed at the Spanish tactician from the stands at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Published : Sep 28, 2024 12:01 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
File image of East Bengal FC head coach Carles Cuadrat during the Indian Super League (ISL).
File image of East Bengal FC head coach Carles Cuadrat during the Indian Super League (ISL). | Photo Credit: R. Parthibhan
infoIcon

File image of East Bengal FC head coach Carles Cuadrat during the Indian Super League (ISL). | Photo Credit: R. Parthibhan

Pressure is mounting on East Bengal FC head coach Carles Cuadrat after the team suffered a third straight loss in the Indian Super League (ISL) season.

East Bengal went down 2-3 to FC Goa at home on Friday which left the team second from bottom at the points table. Loud chants of ‘Go Back Carles!’ were aimed at the Spanish tactician from the stands at the Salt Lake Stadium.

This is the Red and Golds’ worst start to an ISL campaign since its inaugural season in 2020-21, where it finished ninth.

And Cuadrat will be facing the heat after becoming the first East Bengal head coach in over 100 years to lose five successive matches in the club’s history. East Bengal went down in the Durand Cup quarterfinals to I-League side Shillong Lajong before it lost the AFC Champions League Two preliminary round match.

East Bengal was the biggest spender in the transfer market by splashing Rs. 5.8 crore to acquire the services of Jeakson Singh and Anwar Ali. It also brought in prized overseas stars Dimitrios Diamantakos, Madih Talal and Hector Yuste.

READ | Borja hat-trick guides 10-man FC Goa to 3-2 win as pressure mounts on East Bengal

“It’s the kind of situation where nothing is going in your favour,” said Cuadrat after the match. “The three times they arrived [in the box], they scored three goals. But the guys showed fight till the end to get at least one point but unfortunately, we were not good enough.”

In the post-match press conference, the 55-year-old said “It’s difficult. We are in a moment where nothing is going our way. It happens in football. It’s difficult, especially to lose at home. So far in the ISL, we have been fighting to at least get a point from our matches but that’s not happening.”

Cuadrat joined East Bengal in 2023 and led it to the Super Cup title and a Durand Cup runner-up finish. In the league, the club came within three points of a play-off place to finish ninth.

“We have a team for the future. We have been bringing young players who have long contracts. The young players have been helping us a lot. This squad is for the future and the club have to be optimistic,” he said.  

“We all feel frustrated with the situation. We understand perfectly that the fans are unhappy. But we know the supporters love the players and the colours of the club and will be supporting the club as always,” he added. 

East Bengal’s next match is away to Jamshedpur FC on October 5 before it faces city rival Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the derby on October 19, after the international break.

Related stories

Related Topics

East Bengal /

Indian Super League /

FC Goa /

Carles Cuadrat

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 2: BAN 107/3; Start of play delayed by wet outfield; Weather updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. 2024 Indonesia MotoGP: Bagnaia wins dramatic Indonesia sprint as Martin crashes
    AFP
  3. SL vs NZ, LIVE 2nd Test: New Zealand 84/1 (f/0), trails by 430 runs; Williamson, Conway at crease
    Team Sportstar
  4. WADA appeals to CAS on Jannik Sinner doping case, seeks ban on player
    Team Sportstar
  5. China Open: Sabalenka wins opener to launch Beijing title bid
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2024-25: East Bengal fans take aim at Carles Cuadrat after third straight defeat
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE streaming info, ISL 2024-25: When and where to watch BFC v MBSG, Preview, Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian football: Bordoloi trophy 2025 to begin on January 20 under new format across Assam
    Rahul Karmakar
  4. ISL 2024-25: Borja hat-trick guides 10-man FC Goa to 3-2 win as pressure mounts on East Bengal
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  5. ISL 2024-25: Bengaluru FC looks to solidify home run against Mohun Bagan Super Giant; Sunil Chhetri eyes another record
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 2: BAN 107/3; Start of play delayed by wet outfield; Weather updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. 2024 Indonesia MotoGP: Bagnaia wins dramatic Indonesia sprint as Martin crashes
    AFP
  3. SL vs NZ, LIVE 2nd Test: New Zealand 84/1 (f/0), trails by 430 runs; Williamson, Conway at crease
    Team Sportstar
  4. WADA appeals to CAS on Jannik Sinner doping case, seeks ban on player
    Team Sportstar
  5. China Open: Sabalenka wins opener to launch Beijing title bid
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment