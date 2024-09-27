MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2024-25: Borja hat-trick guides FC Goa to 3-2 win as pressure mounts on East Bengal

Borja Herrera returned to haunt his former club as his hat-trick guided FC Goa to a 3-2win against East Bengal at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Friday.

Published : Sep 27, 2024 21:33 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Borja Herrera González of FC Goa celebrates a goal during match 15 between East Bengal FC and FC Goa of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season held at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, on 27th September 2024. | Photo Credit: Abhijit Addya/Focus Sports
