ISL 2024-25: Borja hat-trick guides FC Goa to 3-2 win as pressure mounts on East Bengal

Borja Herrera returned to haunt his former club as his hat-trick guided FC Goa to a 3-2 win against East Bengal at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Friday.
Madih Talal and David Hmar were the goal-scorers for the Red and Gold as their search for a first league win this season continues.
More to follow..
