Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE streaming info, ISL 2024-25: When and where to watch BFC v MBSG, Preview, Predicted XI

Bengaluru FC will look to continue its strong home run as it hosts defending league-winner Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.
The Blues have won both their first two home games, beating East Bengal and Hyderabad FC in the process while it will be the first on the road for Mariners this season.
Under Gerard Zaragoza, Bengaluru has made a fortress at Kanteerava, winning eight of its nine home fixtures. However, the only loss it suffered was against Mohun Bagan.
“Winning or losing depends on how teams perform every week. My job is to ensure to motivate the players to win the next game,” Zaragoza told reporters on the eve of the match.
PREDICTED XI
Mohun Bagan: Vishal Kaith (GK); Tom Aldred, Asish Rai, Subhasish Bose, Dippendu Biswas; Manvir Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Liston Colaco; Greg Stewart; Dimitri Petratos, Jamie Maclaren
Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK); Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Naorem Roshan Singh; Suresh Singh, Pedro Capo, Alberto Noguera, Vinith Venkatesh; Sunil Chhetri, Jorge Pereyra Diaz
