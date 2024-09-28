MagazineBuy Print

Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE streaming info, ISL 2024-25: When and where to watch BFC v MBSG, Preview, Predicted XI

All you need to know about the ISL 2024-25 match between Bengaluru FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant from the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. 

Published : Sep 28, 2024 07:30 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
Dimitrios Petratos of Mohun Bagan Super Giant during match 1 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024 -25 season held at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata, on 13th September 2024.
Dimitrios Petratos of Mohun Bagan Super Giant during match 1 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024 -25 season held at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata, on 13th September 2024.
infoIcon

Dimitrios Petratos of Mohun Bagan Super Giant during match 1 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024 -25 season held at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata, on 13th September 2024.

PREVIEW

Bengaluru FC will look to continue its strong home run as it hosts defending league-winner Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The Blues have won both their first two home games, beating East Bengal and Hyderabad FC in the process while it will be the first on the road for Mariners this season.

Under Gerard Zaragoza, Bengaluru has made a fortress at Kanteerava, winning eight of its nine home fixtures. However, the only loss it suffered was against Mohun Bagan.

“Winning or losing depends on how teams perform every week. My job is to ensure to motivate the players to win the next game,” Zaragoza told reporters on the eve of the match.

READ FULL PREVIEW HERE

PREDICTED XI

Mohun Bagan: Vishal Kaith (GK); Tom Aldred, Asish Rai, Subhasish Bose, Dippendu Biswas; Manvir Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Liston Colaco; Greg Stewart; Dimitri Petratos, Jamie Maclaren

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK); Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Naorem Roshan Singh; Suresh Singh, Pedro Capo, Alberto Noguera, Vinith Venkatesh; Sunil Chhetri, Jorge Pereyra Diaz

LIVE TELECAST AND STREAMING INFO

When and where will the Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2024-25 match kick-off?
The Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2024-25 match will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, September 28 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.
Where can you watch the Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2024-25 match?
The Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2024-25 match will be live telecast on the Sports18 network. The match will also be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.

