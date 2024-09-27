MagazineBuy Print

Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Angelo Gabriel, Cristiano Ronaldo on target as Al Nassr cruises past Al Wehda

The win takes Al Nassr to second place with 11 points from five games, while Wehda stays fourteenth with four points in the same number of outings.

Published : Sep 27, 2024 22:49 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Al Nassr’s Angelo celebrates scoring their first goal with Cristiano Ronaldo (l).
Al Nassr’s Angelo celebrates scoring their first goal with Cristiano Ronaldo (l). | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Al Nassr’s Angelo celebrates scoring their first goal with Cristiano Ronaldo (l). | Photo Credit: Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo marked his return from illness with a goal as Al Nassr cruised to a 2-0 win against Al Wehda in a Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match at Al -Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Friday.

Angelo Gabriel’s exquisite strike gave Al Nassr an early advantage in the 41st minute. The young Brazilian, with a burst of speed from the right wing, chipped a perfectly placed shot over the goalkeeper. It initially appeared as if he was aiming for a cross, but his precision proved otherwise.

AS IT HAPPENED: Al Nassr vs Al Wehda highlights

Ronaldo doubled Al Nassr’s lead from the spot on 56th minute after Sultan Al-Ghannam was fouled inside the box.

The win takes Al Nassr to second place with 11 points from five games, while Wehda stays fourteenth with four points in the same number of outings.

