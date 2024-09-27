Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Angelo Gabriel, Cristiano Ronaldo on target as Al Nassr cruises past Al Wehda

Cristiano Ronaldo marked his return from illness with a goal as Al Nassr cruised to a 2-0 win against Al Wehda in a Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match at Al -Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Friday.

Angelo Gabriel’s exquisite strike gave Al Nassr an early advantage in the 41st minute. The young Brazilian, with a burst of speed from the right wing, chipped a perfectly placed shot over the goalkeeper. It initially appeared as if he was aiming for a cross, but his precision proved otherwise.

Ronaldo doubled Al Nassr’s lead from the spot on 56th minute after Sultan Al-Ghannam was fouled inside the box.

The win takes Al Nassr to second place with 11 points from five games, while Wehda stays fourteenth with four points in the same number of outings.