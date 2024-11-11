 />
Former Turkish football club president Faruk Koca sentenced to prison for attacking referee

MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca punched referee Halil Umut Meler in the face after the final whistle of a 1-1 draw in a Super Lig game against Caykur Rizespor last year.

Published : Nov 11, 2024 17:30 IST , Ankara - 2 MINS READ

AP
File photo: Referee Halil Umut Meler holds his face as he lies on the ground after being punched by MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca at the end of the Turkish Super Lig match between MKE Ankaragucu and Caykur Rizespor.
File photo: Referee Halil Umut Meler holds his face as he lies on the ground after being punched by MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca at the end of the Turkish Super Lig match between MKE Ankaragucu and Caykur Rizespor. | Photo Credit: AP
File photo: Referee Halil Umut Meler holds his face as he lies on the ground after being punched by MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca at the end of the Turkish Super Lig match between MKE Ankaragucu and Caykur Rizespor. | Photo Credit: AP

A Turkish court on Monday sentenced a former top-flight football club executive to more than three and a half years in prison for attacking a referee on the field at the end of a league game last season.

MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca punched referee Halil Umut Meler in the face after the final whistle of a 1-1 draw in a Super Lig game against Caykur Rizespor last year.

Meler, who fell to the ground, was also kicked in a melee that occurred when fans also invaded the field after Rizespor scored a last-minute equalizer on December 11, 2023.

The incident caused global outrage and prompted the Turkish Football Federation to suspend all league games for several weeks.

The court in Ankara convicted Koca of “intentionally wounding a public official” and sentenced him to three years and seven months in prison, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

The court also convicted Koca of threatening the referee and of violating laws aimed at preventing violence in sports but suspended the sentences.

ALSO READ | FIFA must halt Saudi World Cup bid due to human rights issues, says Amnesty

Three other people who were also on trial for attacking the referee were sentenced to prison terms ranging from one to five years, the agency reported.

Koca, who resigned as club president soon after the incident, is expected to appeal the verdict. He was briefly jailed last year before being released on bail.

Earlier, lawyers representing the defendants requested their acquittal, claiming that they had committed the crime under “unjust provocation,” Anadolu reported.

Ankaragucu was fined 2 million Turkish Lira (USD 59,000) and forced to play five home games without fans.

The referee was briefly hospitalized with a small fracture near his eye.

Super Lig /

Turkish Super Lig

