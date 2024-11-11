 />
UEFA Nations League: Akanji, Zakaria out of Switzerland squad with injury for Spain, Serbia clashes

Switzerland is currently last in its Nations League group with one point from four games and will face Serbia on November 16 and European Champion Spain on November 19.

Published : Nov 11, 2024 17:10 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File photo: Manuel Akanji of Manchester City.
File photo: Manuel Akanji of Manchester City. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

File photo: Manuel Akanji of Manchester City. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Manuel Akanji and Denis Zakaria will not be part of Switzerland’s squad for its upcoming UEFA Nations League 2024-25 matches against Spain and Serbia, the Swiss football federation said on Monday.

“The men’s national team has made further personnel changes at the start of the training session ahead of the final UEFA Nations League matches against Serbia and Spain. Four players, Manuel Akanji, Denis Zakaria (both adductors), Dan Ndoye (lower leg) and Pascal Loretz (ankle), are out due to injury,” the Switzerland Football Association said in an official release.

ALSO READ | FIFA must halt Saudi World Cup bid due to human rights issues, says Amnesty

“National coach Murat Yakin therefore nominated Ulisses Garcia from Olympique de Marseille and goalkeeper David von Ballmoos from BSC Young Boys. This means that 24 players will be taking part in the preparation for the two matches,” it added.

Switzerland is currently last in its group with one point from four games and will face Serbia on November 16 and European Champion Spain on November 19.

