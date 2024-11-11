UEFA Nations League: Akanji, Zakaria out of Switzerland squad with injury for Spain, Serbia clashes

Manuel Akanji and Denis Zakaria will not be part of Switzerland’s squad for its upcoming UEFA Nations League 2024-25 matches against Spain and Serbia, the Swiss football federation said on Monday.

“The men’s national team has made further personnel changes at the start of the training session ahead of the final UEFA Nations League matches against Serbia and Spain. Four players, Manuel Akanji, Denis Zakaria (both adductors), Dan Ndoye (lower leg) and Pascal Loretz (ankle), are out due to injury,” the Switzerland Football Association said in an official release.

“National coach Murat Yakin therefore nominated Ulisses Garcia from Olympique de Marseille and goalkeeper David von Ballmoos from BSC Young Boys. This means that 24 players will be taking part in the preparation for the two matches,” it added.

Switzerland is currently last in its group with one point from four games and will face Serbia on November 16 and European Champion Spain on November 19.