Serie A 2024-25: Napoli boss Conte left fuming with VAR in Inter stalemate

Napoli coach Antonio Conte criticised the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for not intervening to reverse a penalty that Inter Milan’s Hakan Calhanoglu eventually missed in their 1-1 draw on Sunday.

Napoli earned a point at San Siro to hold on to its lead at the top of Serie A in what is shaping up to be a tight title race. Conte’s side sit on 26 points, one clear of Atalanta, Fiorentina, Inter and Lazio.

While Turkey midfielder Calhanoglu failed to convert from the spot, Napoli manager Conte criticised the VAR for not overruling the referee’s decision to penalise Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa for a foul on Denzel Dumfries.

“Can they (VAR) only intervene when it suits them? A decision from the referee like this can transform a match and VAR cannot do anything about it?,” Conte told DAZN.

“Either VAR is there to correct errors or it is not. If there is an error, it has to intervene. It really angers me, but it does to all coaches, it has to intervene if there is a mistake.

“If there is VAR, it must be used to correct errors or show the referee situations that he did not see. If it’s a clear error, and it was, then why should (referee Maurizio) Mariani be allowed to just do that.”

Despite his frustration with refereeing decisions, Conte was satisfied with his team’s performance against the Italian champions.

“I said that we would not come here to just be sparring partners against the strongest squad in Serie A, so it was important for us to face them with strength, character, accepting duels all over the field,” he said.

“On that score, I am very satisfied. It was not easy to play here, we all know that we are making improvements and working hard, otherwise you don’t come to San Siro twice and also against Juventus without defeat.

“The lads are proving themselves, though of course we could’ve done much, much more in terms of quality today. There were too many errors, a lot of technical errors, but I am sure there will be further improvements.”