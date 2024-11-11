 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

La Liga 2024-25: Simeone proud of Atletico’s resilience in 1-0 win at Mallorca

Simeone said his side had not let Wednesday’s last-gasp 2-1 win at Paris St Germain in the Champions League go to its heads and had stuck to the defensive gameplan against Mallorca.

Published : Nov 11, 2024 09:48 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone looks on before the match.
Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone looks on before the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone looks on before the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone said he was proud of how his players fought and dug deep to earn a 1-0 win at Mallorca in La Liga on Sunday and secure their fourth consecutive triumph in all competitions.

Simeone said his side had not let Wednesday’s last-gasp 2-1 win at Paris St Germain in the Champions League go to its heads and had stuck to the defensive gameplan against Mallorca.

“The players made a huge effort and worked hard after our game in Paris; it wasn’t easy to get away from all the praise they got and work with humility to defend all the crosses that Mallorca make in every game,” Simeone told a press conference.

“In football you always live for today, as in life; what came before, what you enjoyed yourself, what you did... they are just memories. You have to deliver it here and now, it’s the reality of life, the day to day.

“In the first half we lacked more collective play, in the second half it was different, we competed better in the opposition’s half and after the goal we had our chances to go out with a bigger win.”

READ | La Liga 2024-25: ‘There are no excuses,’ says Flick as Barca’s winning streak ends with shock defeat at Real Sociedad

Simeone said he was happy with forward Julian Alvarez not only for netting the winner but for his overall performance as the Argentinian was gelling in the team, scoring his sixth goal after signing from Manchester City in August in a deal worth some 75 million euros plus 20 million euros in potential add-ons.

“I don’t follow their numbers and I don’t care about it but I love him, he has personality, class, humility, hard work and goals. Let’s hope he continues in this vein of form because that’s what we were hoping for,” Simeone said.

“I don’t dwell on results but in the last few games I can see a clear idea. We won a Copa del Rey match at Vic, in La Liga against Las Palmas, at PSG on Wednesday and today once again we gave joy to our fans, which is what it’s all about.”

Related Topics

La Liga 2024-25 /

Atletico Madrid /

Diego Simeone /

RCD Mallorca

Latest on Sportstar

  1. La Liga 2024-25: Simeone proud of Atletico’s resilience in 1-0 win at Mallorca
    Reuters
  2. Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Updates, Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Head Coach speaks to media ahead of IND vs AUS series
    Team Sportstar
  3. La Liga 2024-25: ‘There are no excuses,’ says Flick as Barca’s winning streak ends with shock defeat at Real Sociedad
    Reuters
  4. Premier League 2024-25: McKenna hails landmark victory for Ipswich at Tottenham
    Reuters
  5. SA vs IND, 2nd T20I: Getting five-for while defending 125 is incredible, says Suryakumar on Varun’s spell against South Africa
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. La Liga 2024-25: Simeone proud of Atletico’s resilience in 1-0 win at Mallorca
    Reuters
  2. La Liga 2024-25: ‘There are no excuses,’ says Flick as Barca’s winning streak ends with shock defeat at Real Sociedad
    Reuters
  3. La Liga 2024-25: Leader Barcelona stumbles in surprise 1-0 defeat against Real Sociedad
    AFP
  4. RSO 1-0 BAR Highlights, La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona suffers shock 1-0 defeat against Real Sociedad
    Team Sportstar
  5. Real Sociedad vs Barcelona LIVE streaming info, La Liga 2024-25: When, where to watch RSO v BAR; Preview; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. La Liga 2024-25: Simeone proud of Atletico’s resilience in 1-0 win at Mallorca
    Reuters
  2. Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Updates, Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Head Coach speaks to media ahead of IND vs AUS series
    Team Sportstar
  3. La Liga 2024-25: ‘There are no excuses,’ says Flick as Barca’s winning streak ends with shock defeat at Real Sociedad
    Reuters
  4. Premier League 2024-25: McKenna hails landmark victory for Ipswich at Tottenham
    Reuters
  5. SA vs IND, 2nd T20I: Getting five-for while defending 125 is incredible, says Suryakumar on Varun’s spell against South Africa
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment