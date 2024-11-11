Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Live Updates, Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Head Coach speaks to media ahead of IND vs AUS series

- November 11, 2024 09:22Gambhir on Harshit Rana
“The bowling coach and the physio felt he had played enough. It is important for a pacer to get some rest as well,” Gambhir says about Harshit Rana joining the Indian team during the New Zealand tour rather than playing in the Ranji Trophy.
- November 11, 2024 09:21Gambhir on opening options
Gambhir mentions Easwaran as a possible candidate to replace Rohit if he is unavailable for the first Test. He says a decision will be made closer to the first test.
- November 11, 2024 09:20The press conference is underway.
“We have no confirmation as of now. We will let you know when we get more details, Hopefully he will be available,” says Gambhir about Rohit’s availability for Perth.
- November 11, 2024 09:14A vote of confidence from Ajay Jadeja during Sportstar’s Jaipur conclave
- November 11, 2024 09:04BGT series Schedule
1st Test - November 22-26 - Perth
2nd Test - December 6-10 - Adelaide
3rd Test - December 14-18 - Brisbane
4th Test - December 26-30 - Melbourne
5th Test - January 3-7 - Sydney
- November 11, 2024 08:44Learnings for India from the recently-concluded A tour!
Click on the image to read the full article.
IND A vs AUS A: Rahul, Easwaran’s poor show keeps opening spot in question; Jurel boosts middle order credentials
India A lost matches in both Mackay and Melbourne despite the presence of multiple senior India squad members including KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Prasidh Krishna.
- November 11, 2024 08:32Here is what we know from Gambhir, Rohit’s meeting with the BCCI
Three days before India’s scheduled departure to Australia for the much-anticipated five-Test series for the Border Gavaskar Trophy, India’s team management had a meeting with the top Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) hierarchy.
India captain Rohit Sharma and selection panel chairman Ajit Agarkar met BCCI president Roger Binny and secretary Jay Shah at the Cricket Centre, the BCCI headquarters, here on Thursday evening. Sportstar understands that head coach Gautam Gambhir also joined through teleconferencing.
According to a source, the meeting was not a knee-jerk reaction to India’s series whitewash at home by New Zealand.
“It was a routine meeting between the office-bearers and the senior team management. They were supposed to meet during the Pune Test but since the office-bearers couldn’t travel to Pune, it was scheduled this week.”
However, the timing of the meeting is bound to raise eyebrows, considering the annihilation on home soil for three matches in succession. The series loss has also put India’s chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship in jeopardy.
The New Zealand series – Gambhir’s first major Test assignment since taking charge in July – saw India reverting to the rank-turner policy. While the policy backfired, it put additional pressure on Gambhir and Rohit – who along with veteran Virat Kohli have had a forgettable 2024 with the willow in Tests – for the forthcoming tour.
The source, however, stressed that the meeting focused more on charting out the roadmap than discussing the series loss against New Zealand.
With Shah set to resign at the month-end and take over as the ICC Chair next month, the meeting may end up being his last meeting with the team management in his current capacity.
- Amol Karhadkar
- November 11, 2024 08:23India squad for BGT
Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.
- November 11, 2024 08:15Press Conference details:
What time will the India Head Coach’s press conference begin?
The Indian Head Coach’s press conference ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series will begin at 9 am on Novemeber 11.
Where is the press conference being held?
The Head Coach’s presser is being held in Mumbai, at the ITC Maratha hotel.
Will the press conference will be live telecast?
The presser is expected to be telecast live on the Star Network and the Disney+ Hotstar app.
- November 11, 2024 08:04Hello!
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir’s press conference ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy beginning later this month. Stay Tuned for all live updates and news from the presser!
