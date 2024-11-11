 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

La Liga 2024-25: ‘There are no excuses,’ says Flick as Barca’s winning streak ends with shock defeat at Real Sociedad

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick offered no excuses for his side’s poor showing in a surprise 1-0 defeat at Real Sociedad on Sunday that ended its seven-match winning streak in all competitions.

Published : Nov 11, 2024 09:29 IST , SAN SEBASTIAN - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FC Barcelona coach Hansi Flick reacts.
FC Barcelona coach Hansi Flick reacts. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FC Barcelona coach Hansi Flick reacts. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick offered no excuses for his side’s poor showing in a surprise 1-0 defeat at Real Sociedad on Sunday that ended its seven-match winning streak in all competitions.

Flick praised the opponents’ performance and said Barca had to move on. Flick’s side are still top of the La Liga standings on 33 points, six ahead Real Madrid who has a game in hand in second.

“Today was not our day,” Flick told a press conference.

“I think we have to accept this result because they played decisively. It’s clear, there are no excuses. We didn’t create enough chances.

“We started well with the ball, I was happy, but then we started to suffer and their goal came. We also made some bad decisions and that’s something we have to live with.”

MATCH REPORT | La Liga: Leader Barcelona stumbles in surprise 1-0 defeat against Real Sociedad

Barca had scored in every single match it played until Sunday, but finished the game at San Sebastian with no shots on target.

Real Sociedad created several chances and could have won by a wider margin following a series of bad mistakes by an erratic Barca defence, something that Flick thinks they will have to study carefully.

“The responsibility for the defeat is ours. We could and should have played much better,” Flick said.

“We haven’t held possession of the ball the way we wanted and suffered. But the games we have played before have been fantastic and I appreciate what the team has done so far this season.

“We tried until the last second, united, and I told the team that. But today we weren’t strong enough to deserve a better result.”

Related Topics

Real Sociedad /

Barcelona /

Hansi Flick /

La Liga 2024-25

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Live Updates, Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Head Coach speaks to media ahead of IND vs AUS series
    Team Sportstar
  2. La Liga 2024-25: ‘There are no excuses,’ says Flick as Barca’s winning streak ends with shock defeat at Real Sociedad
    Reuters
  3. Premier League 2024-25: McKenna hails landmark victory for Ipswich at Tottenham
    Reuters
  4. SA vs IND, 2nd T20I: Getting five-for while defending 125 is incredible, says Suryakumar on Varun’s spell against South Africa
    PTI
  5. AUS vs PAK: Australia’s Connolly ruled out of Pakistan T20 series
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. La Liga 2024-25: ‘There are no excuses,’ says Flick as Barca’s winning streak ends with shock defeat at Real Sociedad
    Reuters
  2. La Liga 2024-25: Leader Barcelona stumbles in surprise 1-0 defeat against Real Sociedad
    AFP
  3. RSO 1-0 BAR Highlights, La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona suffers shock 1-0 defeat against Real Sociedad
    Team Sportstar
  4. Real Sociedad vs Barcelona LIVE streaming info, La Liga 2024-25: When, where to watch RSO v BAR; Preview; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  5. La Liga 2024-25: Simeone wants Atletico to build on momentum after PSG win in UCL
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Live Updates, Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Head Coach speaks to media ahead of IND vs AUS series
    Team Sportstar
  2. La Liga 2024-25: ‘There are no excuses,’ says Flick as Barca’s winning streak ends with shock defeat at Real Sociedad
    Reuters
  3. Premier League 2024-25: McKenna hails landmark victory for Ipswich at Tottenham
    Reuters
  4. SA vs IND, 2nd T20I: Getting five-for while defending 125 is incredible, says Suryakumar on Varun’s spell against South Africa
    PTI
  5. AUS vs PAK: Australia’s Connolly ruled out of Pakistan T20 series
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment