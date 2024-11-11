La Liga 2024-25: Leader Barcelona stumbles in surprise 1-0 defeat against Real Sociedad

La Liga leader Barcelona fell to a 1-0 defeat at Real Sociedad on Sunday as it had a Robert Lewandowski goal controversially disallowed at the Anoeta stadium, in San Sebastian, Spain.

Sheraldo Becker’s 33rd-minute goal consigned the Catalan giant to its second league defeat of the season, leaving Hansi Flick’s side six points clear of second-placed Real Madrid, having played an extra match.

Lewandowski’s early disallowed strike led to furious debate over whether the Polish forward had been offside or not.

Barcelona was without teenage star Lamine Yamal after he suffered a blow to his ankle in the Champions League win at Red Star Belgrade midweek and badly missed his spark.

The Catalans failed to score in a match for the first time this season across all competitions as Real Sociedad, eighth, held firm.

Playmaker Dani Olmo started on the bench while defender Pau Cubarsi played in a mask after suffering a cut which needed stitches on his face in Serbia. The Catalans have struggled in San Sebastian in the past and were given another uncomfortable night in the Basque country.

Lewandowski thought he had fired Barcelona in front after 13 minutes when he reacted well to a blocked shot to fire home, but the goal was ruled out following a VAR review.

Referee Guillermo Cuadra Fernandez was told Lewandowski was offside, although the forward did not appear to be in front of Real Sociedad defender Nayef Aguerd.

The semi-automated offside technology used in La Liga indicated the front of Lewandowski’s boot was off, but Spanish media furiously debated whether the technology had misinterpreted Aguerd’s heel as part of the veteran striker’s boot.

With Barcelona’s strike chalked out, the host took control and tested visiting goalkeeper Inaki Pena several times. Takefusa Kubo’s low drive stung Pena’s fingers after a fine dribble inside from the right flank by the Japan international.

Becker fired Real Sociedad ahead with a cool low finish after Luka Sucic nodded the ball into his path.

Flick brought on Olmo for the ineffective Frenkie de Jong at half-time but Barcelona remained second best.

Becker screwed a shot wide after Jules Kounde did just enough to put off the Real Sociedad winger, and Ander Barrenetxea also squeezed an effort wide from a tight angle after bursting into the area.

Despite scoring 40 goals in its first 12 league matches Barcelona was unable to find the net or even create any significant danger in the final stages.