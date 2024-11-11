 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League 2024-25: Chelsea and Arsenal play out 1-1 draw in lively London derby

The result lifted Chelsea to third and Arsenal to fourth in the table ahead of the international break, with both teams on 19 points.

Published : Nov 11, 2024 00:14 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Chelsea’s Pedro Neto celebrates scoring the equaliser against Arsenal.
Chelsea’s Pedro Neto celebrates scoring the equaliser against Arsenal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Chelsea’s Pedro Neto celebrates scoring the equaliser against Arsenal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Chelsea and Arsenal shared the spoils in a tense 1-1 battle at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, keeping the London sides level in the Premier League but still nine points adrift of leaders Liverpool.

In a finely balanced game, the sides enjoyed almost equal possession and both had three shots on target.

It was Arsenal who looked the more disappointed at the whistle, Mikel Arteta holding his head in disbelief after substitute Leandro Trossard failed to put away two late chances.

Gabriel Martinelli had put the visitor in front in the 60th minute, turning in a neatly lifted ball from captain Martin Odegaard, whose influence on his return from injury proved crucial after the Gunners’ failure to score in their last two games.

Chelsea equalised 10 minutes later when substitute Enzo Fernandez pushed the ball to the ever-lively Pedro Neto just outside the Arsenal area and the Portuguese stepped to one side and shot low to David Raya’s left.

“We came to win, so we’re not as happy as we wanted to be, but we didn’t want to lose and it’s a good point against a good team,” Neto told Sky Sports.

Chelsea’s Cole Palmer had almost made the perfect start but his third-minute rocket was tipped over by the ever-vigilant Raya.

ALSO READ | Man United thrashes Leicester City again as Nistelrooy ends stint as interim manager unbeaten

Arsenal thought it had gone ahead in the 32nd when former Chelsea striker Kai Havertz latched on to a speedily taken free kick and sent the ball across Robert Sanchez into the bottom corner.

But VAR showed the German was fractionally offside.

Sanchez had been called into action five minutes earlier, getting his hand to a shot from Martinelli.

Chelsea fluffed a couple of second-half chances with Levi Colwill shooting just over and Noni Madueke firing high and wide.

But as the minutes ticked down it was Arsenal who pushed forward. Sanchez kept out substitute Mikel Merino before Trossard fired over from close range

In time added on, William Saliba sent the ball across the six-yard box but Trossard could not connect with it despite an open goal.

The result lifted Chelsea to third and Arsenal, who has gone four Premier League games without a win, to fourth in the table, both on 19 points.

Related stories

Related Topics

Premier League 2024-25 /

Chelsea /

PEDRO NETO /

Gabriel Martinelli /

Arsenal

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League 2024-25: Chelsea and Arsenal play out 1-1 draw in lively London derby
    Reuters
  2. Real Sociedad vs Barcelona LIVE score, La Liga 2024-25: Lineups out; Yamal not in squad for RSO v BAR; Kick-off at 1:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Real Sociedad vs Barcelona LIVE streaming info, La Liga 2024-25: When, where to watch RSO v BAR; Preview; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  4. CHE 1-1 ARS Highlights, Premier League 2024-25: Chelsea climbs to third after 1-1 draw with Arsenal
    Team Sportstar
  5. NZ vs SL, 2nd T20I: Lockie Ferguson hat-trick stuns Sri Lanka, helps New Zealand level series
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League 2024-25: Chelsea and Arsenal play out 1-1 draw in lively London derby
    Reuters
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Howe praises ‘gold dust’ Joelinton after Newcastle win at Forest
    Reuters
  3. When did Ipswich Town last win in Premier League before beating Tottenham Hotspur?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League 2024-25: Ipswich Town stuns Tottenham Hotspur to claim first win of season
    Reuters
  5. Man United thrashes Leicester City again as Nistelrooy ends stint as interim manager unbeaten
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League 2024-25: Chelsea and Arsenal play out 1-1 draw in lively London derby
    Reuters
  2. Real Sociedad vs Barcelona LIVE score, La Liga 2024-25: Lineups out; Yamal not in squad for RSO v BAR; Kick-off at 1:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Real Sociedad vs Barcelona LIVE streaming info, La Liga 2024-25: When, where to watch RSO v BAR; Preview; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  4. CHE 1-1 ARS Highlights, Premier League 2024-25: Chelsea climbs to third after 1-1 draw with Arsenal
    Team Sportstar
  5. NZ vs SL, 2nd T20I: Lockie Ferguson hat-trick stuns Sri Lanka, helps New Zealand level series
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment