When did Ipswich Town last win in Premier League before beating Tottenham Hotspur?

Newly-promoted Ipswich Town stunned Tottenham Hotspur when it beat the London-based club in its own backyard, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

The Tractor Boys took the lead just past the half-hour mark with a superb overhead kick by striker Szmodics and doubled the lead in the 43rd minute through Delap, who pounced on a rebound after Spurs goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario could only parry a low cross from Szmodics.

Tottenham dragged itseld back into the match with a header off Rodrigo Bentancur after 69 minutes but an equaliser eluded it until the full-time whistle.

It was the first Premier League win for Ipswich in 22 years, with the team losing all its 10 games before this, under manager Kieran McKenna, this season.

WHEN WAS THE LAST TIME IPSWICH TOWN WON IN PREMIER LEAGUE?

Ipswich Town’s previous win in the Premier League had comes in April 2002 when it beat Middlesbrough F.C. 1-0 at Portman Road Darren Bent scored the lone goal in that match, finding the net in the 58th minute off Mark Venus’ assist.

Moreover, Ipswich’s last away win was even before that, on February 2, 2002, in a 2-1 win comeback over Everton at the Goodison Park. Sixto Peralta had opened the scoring in that match for the visitors, finding the net in the 11th minute while David Usworth had restored parity from the spot, 17 minutes later.

Finally, Matt Holland strike late in the first half had proved to be the difference for Ipswich.