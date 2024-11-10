 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

When did Ipswich Town last win in Premier League before beating Tottenham Hotspur?

Newly-promoted Ipswich Town stunned Tottenham Hotspur when it beat the London-based club in its own backyard, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Published : Nov 10, 2024 21:54 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kieran McKenna, Manager of Ipswich Town, celebrates as Omari Hutchinson and Sammie Szmodics of Ipswich Town embrace after the team’s victory in the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Ipswich Town FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Kieran McKenna, Manager of Ipswich Town, celebrates as Omari Hutchinson and Sammie Szmodics of Ipswich Town embrace after the team’s victory in the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Ipswich Town FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Kieran McKenna, Manager of Ipswich Town, celebrates as Omari Hutchinson and Sammie Szmodics of Ipswich Town embrace after the team’s victory in the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Ipswich Town FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Newly-promoted Ipswich Town stunned Tottenham Hotspur when it beat the London-based club in its own backyard, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

The Tractor Boys took the lead just past the half-hour mark with a superb overhead kick by striker Szmodics and doubled the lead in the 43rd minute through Delap, who pounced on a rebound after Spurs goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario could only parry a low cross from Szmodics.

Tottenham dragged itseld back into the match with a header off Rodrigo Bentancur after 69 minutes but an equaliser eluded it until the full-time whistle.

It was the first Premier League win for Ipswich in 22 years, with the team losing all its 10 games before this, under manager Kieran McKenna, this season.

WHEN WAS THE LAST TIME IPSWICH TOWN WON IN PREMIER LEAGUE?

Ipswich Town’s previous win in the Premier League had comes in April 2002 when it beat Middlesbrough F.C. 1-0 at Portman Road Darren Bent scored the lone goal in that match, finding the net in the 58th minute off Mark Venus’ assist.

Moreover, Ipswich’s last away win was even before that, on February 2, 2002, in a 2-1 win comeback over Everton at the Goodison Park. Sixto Peralta had opened the scoring in that match for the visitors, finding the net in the 11th minute while David Usworth had restored parity from the spot, 17 minutes later.

Finally, Matt Holland strike late in the first half had proved to be the difference for Ipswich.

Related Topics

Ipswich Town /

Tottenham Hotspur /

Premier League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Gujarat Giants 18-26 Haryana Steelers; U Mumba beats UP Yoddhas 35-33
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs South Africa Live, 2nd T20I Score: Varun picks two wickets as SA 44/3 in 125-run chase
    Team Sportstar
  3. SL vs NZ: Lockie Ferguson becomes fifth New Zealand bowler to pick T20I hat-trick
    Team Sportstar
  4. When did Ipswich Town last win in Premier League before beating Tottenham Hotspur?
    Team Sportstar
  5. NZ vs SL, 2nd T20I Live Score: Sri Lanka 55/4 (10), needs 54 runs to win; Ferguson takes hat-trick
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. When did Ipswich Town last win in Premier League before beating Tottenham Hotspur?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Ipswich Town stuns Tottenham Hotspur to claim first win of season
    Reuters
  3. Man United thrashes Leicester City again as Nistelrooy ends stint as interim manager unbeaten
    Reuters
  4. Chelsea vs Arsenal LIVE Score: CHE v ARS, Premier League updates, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Tottenham 1-2 Ipswich Town Highlights: Tractors Boys get first Premier League win in 22 years
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Gujarat Giants 18-26 Haryana Steelers; U Mumba beats UP Yoddhas 35-33
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs South Africa Live, 2nd T20I Score: Varun picks two wickets as SA 44/3 in 125-run chase
    Team Sportstar
  3. SL vs NZ: Lockie Ferguson becomes fifth New Zealand bowler to pick T20I hat-trick
    Team Sportstar
  4. When did Ipswich Town last win in Premier League before beating Tottenham Hotspur?
    Team Sportstar
  5. NZ vs SL, 2nd T20I Live Score: Sri Lanka 55/4 (10), needs 54 runs to win; Ferguson takes hat-trick
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment