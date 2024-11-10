 />
Chelsea vs Arsenal LIVE Score: CHE v ARS, Premier League updates, live streaming info

CHE v ARS: Follow the live updates of the Premier League match between Chelsea and Arsenal, being played at the Stamford Bridge in London, United Kingdom.

Updated : Nov 10, 2024 22:14 IST

Team Sportstar
Wesley Fofana of Chelsea runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Kai Havertz of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC.
Wesley Fofana of Chelsea runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Kai Havertz of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Wesley Fofana of Chelsea runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Kai Havertz of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Premier League match between Chelsea and Arsenal, which is being played at the Stamford Bridge Stadium in London.

STARTING LINE-UPS

CHELSEA

ARSENAL

MATCH PREVIEW

Manchester City and Arsenal have led the way in the last two Premier League title races but both teams have hit a slump heading into the weekend when their squad depth will be put to the test as they aim to reel in leader Liverpool.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal has looked flat in recent outings and two straight 1-0 losses away, at Newcastle United and Inter Milan, have left the club fifth in the Premier League and 12th in the Champions League, respectively.

Arsenal has lost three of its last six games in all competitions - as many defeats as in its previous 32 matches.

Injuries to Declan Rice and Kai Havertz are also concerns while Arteta did not rotate his squad, playing near-identical line-ups in both games which see tired legs at Stamford Bridge where Raheem Sterling cannot play against his parent club.

On the other hand, Chelsea, also on 18 points but fourth with a marginally better goal difference.

When will the Chelsea vs Arsenal Premier League 2024-25 match kick off?
The Chelsea vs Arsenal Premier League 2024-25 match will kick off at 10:00 PM IST on Sunday, November 10 at the Stamford Bridge Stadium.
Where to watch the Chelsea vs Arsenal Premier League 2024-25 match?
The Chelsea vs Arsenal Premier League 2024-25 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The match will also be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

