Chelsea vs Arsenal LIVE Score: CHE v ARS, Premier League updates, live streaming info

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Premier League match between Chelsea and Arsenal, which is being played at the Stamford Bridge Stadium in London.

STARTING LINE-UPS

CHELSEA

ARSENAL

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️



Two changes from last time out - Odegaard and Rice return from injury.



Time to get back to winning ways, Gunners ✊ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 10, 2024

MATCH PREVIEW

Manchester City and Arsenal have led the way in the last two Premier League title races but both teams have hit a slump heading into the weekend when their squad depth will be put to the test as they aim to reel in leader Liverpool.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal has looked flat in recent outings and two straight 1-0 losses away, at Newcastle United and Inter Milan, have left the club fifth in the Premier League and 12th in the Champions League, respectively.

Arsenal has lost three of its last six games in all competitions - as many defeats as in its previous 32 matches.

Injuries to Declan Rice and Kai Havertz are also concerns while Arteta did not rotate his squad, playing near-identical line-ups in both games which see tired legs at Stamford Bridge where Raheem Sterling cannot play against his parent club.

On the other hand, Chelsea, also on 18 points but fourth with a marginally better goal difference.