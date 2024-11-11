 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona LIVE score, La Liga 2024-25: RSO 0-0 BAR; Match kicks off; Lewandowski starts

RSO vs BAR LIVE score: Catch the real-time updates from the Real Sociedad vs Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 match being played at the Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastián, Basque Country, Spain.

Updated : Nov 11, 2024 01:45 IST

Team Sportstar
Barcelona will look to extend its lead at the top of the table when it faces Real Sociedad in La Liga 2024-25 match at Anoeta Stadium on Monday.
Barcelona will look to extend its lead at the top of the table when it faces Real Sociedad in La Liga 2024-25 match at Anoeta Stadium on Monday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
lightbox-info

Barcelona will look to extend its lead at the top of the table when it faces Real Sociedad in La Liga 2024-25 match at Anoeta Stadium on Monday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Real Sociedad vs Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 match being played at the Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastián, Basque Country, Spain. 

  • November 11, 2024 01:45
    GOAL
    13’ GOAALL!! RSO 0-1 BAR

    Lewandowski scores!!

  • November 11, 2024 01:44
    12’ RSO 0-0 BAR

    Sociedad is enjoying possession now. A long diagonal pass is played to Becker down the left but he does reach it as it goes out for a throw-in.

  • November 11, 2024 01:42
    10’ RSO 0-0 BAR

    Lovely quick exchanges on the right side between Fermin and Pedri with the latter driving down the wing. He tries to find Lewandowski but ends up giving away the ball.

  • November 11, 2024 01:40
    8’ RSO 0-0 BAR

    A ball is played to Kubo down the right but the flag goes up for offside immediately.

  • November 11, 2024 01:39
    7’ RSO 0-0 BAR

    Real Sociedad gets a freekick after Martinez fouls Kubo.

  • November 11, 2024 01:39
    6’ RSO 0-0 BAR

    De Jong tries to find Kounde on the right but Munoz cuts off the pass. Casado barges in to win possession back for Barcelona.

  • November 11, 2024 01:37
    5’ RSO 0-0 BAR

    Barcelona is enjoying a good spell of possession which ends with a foul by Kounde on Munoz.

  • November 11, 2024 01:37
    4’ RSO 0-0 BAR

    Casado wins possession and sets Frenkie de Jong off on a run with the ball. He gives it to Raphinha who puts a cross into the middle. Lewandowski jumps but cannot reach the ball and the chance is wasted.

  • November 11, 2024 01:35
    2’ RSO 0-0 BAR

    Raphinha at the other end. He takes a shot from the left but the Sociedad defense does well to block the shot.

  • November 11, 2024 01:34
    1’ RSO 0-0 BAR

    Sociedad on an early attack. Kubo drives down the left wing and cuts a pass into the middle. Sucic is there but Casado does enough to throw his shot off target.

  • November 11, 2024 01:32
    KICK OFF!! RSO 0-0 BAR

    Barcelona kicks off the match shooting from left to right.

  • November 11, 2024 01:32
    MINUTE’S SILENCE

    There is a minute’s silence before kick-off to pay respects to the victims and the families affected by the deadly Valencia floods, which claimed more than 200 lives.

  • November 11, 2024 01:27
    MATCH STARTS SOON!

    The players are making their way back into the Anoeta Stadium. Frenkie de Jong leads Barcelona while Mikel Oyarzabal leads Real Sociedad.

  • November 11, 2024 01:04
    MORE UPDATES ON LAMINE YAMAL
  • November 11, 2024 00:48
    FIND OUT WHY LAMINE YAMAL IS NOT IN THE SQUAD.

    La Liga 2024-25: Yamal doubt for Barca ahead of Real Sociedad clash

    Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said on Saturday he is unsure if teenage winger Lamine Yamal will be fit to start the La Liga leader’s visit to face Real Sociedad.

  • November 11, 2024 00:29
    REAL SOCIEDAD STARTING XI

    Remiro (gk), Zubeldia, Aguerd, Aramburu, Munoz, Becker, Zubimendi, Sucic, Mendez, Kubo, Oyarzabal

  • November 11, 2024 00:28
    BARCELONA STARTING XI

    Pena (gk), Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde, Casado, De Jong, Pedri, Raphinha, Lewandowski, Lopez

  • November 11, 2024 00:27
    LINEUPS OUT!!

  • November 11, 2024 00:04
    PREDICTED LINEUPS

    Real Soceidad: Remiro (gk). Aramburu, Zubeldia, Aguerd, Munoz, Zubimendi, Kubo, Mendez, Sucic, Becker, Oyarzabal

    FC Barcelona: Pena (gk), Kounde, Cubarsi, I Martinez, Balde, De Jong, Pedri, Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha, Lewandowski

  • November 11, 2024 00:04
    LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

    The Real Sociedad vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 match will kick off at 1:30 AM IST, on November 11, Monday at the Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastián, Basque Country, Spain.

    The match will not be telecast on any channel in India. The game will be live-streamed on the GXR World app and website.

Related Topics

Real Sociedad /

Barcelona /

La Liga 2024-25

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Real Sociedad vs Barcelona LIVE score, La Liga 2024-25: RSO 0-0 BAR; Match kicks off; Lewandowski starts
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Chelsea and Arsenal play out 1-1 draw in lively London derby
    Reuters
  3. Real Sociedad vs Barcelona LIVE streaming info, La Liga 2024-25: When, where to watch RSO v BAR; Preview; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  4. CHE 1-1 ARS Highlights, Premier League 2024-25: Chelsea climbs to third after 1-1 draw with Arsenal
    Team Sportstar
  5. NZ vs SL, 2nd T20I: Lockie Ferguson hat-trick stuns Sri Lanka, helps New Zealand level series
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. Real Sociedad vs Barcelona LIVE score, La Liga 2024-25: RSO 0-0 BAR; Match kicks off; Lewandowski starts
    Team Sportstar
  2. Real Sociedad vs Barcelona LIVE streaming info, La Liga 2024-25: When, where to watch RSO v BAR; Preview; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  3. La Liga 2024-25: Simeone wants Atletico to build on momentum after PSG win in UCL
    Reuters
  4. RMA 4-0 OSA Highlights, La Liga 2024-25: Vinicius hattrick helps Real Madrid thump Osasuna
    Team Sportstar
  5. Real Madrid vs Osasuna LIVE streaming info, La Liga 2024-25: When, where to watch RMA v OSA; Preview; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Real Sociedad vs Barcelona LIVE score, La Liga 2024-25: RSO 0-0 BAR; Match kicks off; Lewandowski starts
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Chelsea and Arsenal play out 1-1 draw in lively London derby
    Reuters
  3. Real Sociedad vs Barcelona LIVE streaming info, La Liga 2024-25: When, where to watch RSO v BAR; Preview; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  4. CHE 1-1 ARS Highlights, Premier League 2024-25: Chelsea climbs to third after 1-1 draw with Arsenal
    Team Sportstar
  5. NZ vs SL, 2nd T20I: Lockie Ferguson hat-trick stuns Sri Lanka, helps New Zealand level series
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment