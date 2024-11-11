Real Sociedad vs Barcelona LIVE score, La Liga 2024-25: RSO 0-0 BAR; Match kicks off; Lewandowski starts

- November 11, 2024 01:45GOAL13’ GOAALL!! RSO 0-1 BAR
Lewandowski scores!!
- November 11, 2024 01:4412’ RSO 0-0 BAR
Sociedad is enjoying possession now. A long diagonal pass is played to Becker down the left but he does reach it as it goes out for a throw-in.
- November 11, 2024 01:4210’ RSO 0-0 BAR
Lovely quick exchanges on the right side between Fermin and Pedri with the latter driving down the wing. He tries to find Lewandowski but ends up giving away the ball.
- November 11, 2024 01:408’ RSO 0-0 BAR
A ball is played to Kubo down the right but the flag goes up for offside immediately.
- November 11, 2024 01:397’ RSO 0-0 BAR
Real Sociedad gets a freekick after Martinez fouls Kubo.
- November 11, 2024 01:396’ RSO 0-0 BAR
De Jong tries to find Kounde on the right but Munoz cuts off the pass. Casado barges in to win possession back for Barcelona.
- November 11, 2024 01:375’ RSO 0-0 BAR
Barcelona is enjoying a good spell of possession which ends with a foul by Kounde on Munoz.
- November 11, 2024 01:374’ RSO 0-0 BAR
Casado wins possession and sets Frenkie de Jong off on a run with the ball. He gives it to Raphinha who puts a cross into the middle. Lewandowski jumps but cannot reach the ball and the chance is wasted.
- November 11, 2024 01:352’ RSO 0-0 BAR
Raphinha at the other end. He takes a shot from the left but the Sociedad defense does well to block the shot.
- November 11, 2024 01:341’ RSO 0-0 BAR
Sociedad on an early attack. Kubo drives down the left wing and cuts a pass into the middle. Sucic is there but Casado does enough to throw his shot off target.
- November 11, 2024 01:32KICK OFF!! RSO 0-0 BAR
Barcelona kicks off the match shooting from left to right.
- November 11, 2024 01:32MINUTE’S SILENCE
There is a minute’s silence before kick-off to pay respects to the victims and the families affected by the deadly Valencia floods, which claimed more than 200 lives.
- November 11, 2024 01:27MATCH STARTS SOON!
The players are making their way back into the Anoeta Stadium. Frenkie de Jong leads Barcelona while Mikel Oyarzabal leads Real Sociedad.
- November 11, 2024 01:04MORE UPDATES ON LAMINE YAMAL
- November 11, 2024 00:29REAL SOCIEDAD STARTING XI
Remiro (gk), Zubeldia, Aguerd, Aramburu, Munoz, Becker, Zubimendi, Sucic, Mendez, Kubo, Oyarzabal
- November 11, 2024 00:28BARCELONA STARTING XI
Pena (gk), Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde, Casado, De Jong, Pedri, Raphinha, Lewandowski, Lopez
- November 11, 2024 00:27LINEUPS OUT!!
- November 11, 2024 00:04PREDICTED LINEUPS
Real Soceidad: Remiro (gk). Aramburu, Zubeldia, Aguerd, Munoz, Zubimendi, Kubo, Mendez, Sucic, Becker, Oyarzabal
FC Barcelona: Pena (gk), Kounde, Cubarsi, I Martinez, Balde, De Jong, Pedri, Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha, Lewandowski
- November 11, 2024 00:04LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO
The Real Sociedad vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 match will kick off at 1:30 AM IST, on November 11, Monday at the Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastián, Basque Country, Spain.
The match will not be telecast on any channel in India. The game will be live-streamed on the GXR World app and website.
Latest on Sportstar
- Real Sociedad vs Barcelona LIVE score, La Liga 2024-25: RSO 0-0 BAR; Match kicks off; Lewandowski starts
- Premier League 2024-25: Chelsea and Arsenal play out 1-1 draw in lively London derby
- Real Sociedad vs Barcelona LIVE streaming info, La Liga 2024-25: When, where to watch RSO v BAR; Preview; Predicted lineups
- CHE 1-1 ARS Highlights, Premier League 2024-25: Chelsea climbs to third after 1-1 draw with Arsenal
- NZ vs SL, 2nd T20I: Lockie Ferguson hat-trick stuns Sri Lanka, helps New Zealand level series
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE