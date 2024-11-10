Real Sociedad vs Barcelona LIVE streaming info, La Liga 2024-25: When, where to watch RSO v BAR; Preview; Predicted lineups

PREVIEW
Barcelona will look to extend its lead at the top of the table when it faces Real Sociedad in La Liga 2024-25 match at Anoeta Stadium on Monday.
Hansi Flick said on Saturday he is unsure if teenage winger Lamine Yamal will be fit to start the La Liga leader’s visit to face Real Sociedad on Sunday.
The coach also said he thought playmaker Dani Olmo would be ready despite feeling unwell overnight, while defender Pau Cubarsi can play despite suffering a cut on his face during the team’s Champions League win over Red Star Belgrade on Wednesday.
PREDICTED LINEUPS
Real Soceidad: Remiro (gk). Aramburu, Zubeldia, Aguerd, Munoz, Zubimendi, Kubo, Mendez, Sucic, Becker, Oyarzabal
FC Barcelona: Pena (gk), Kounde, Cubarsi, I Martinez, Balde, De Jong, Pedri, Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha, Lewandowski
LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO
When will the Real Sociedad vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 match kick off?
Where to watch the the Real Sociedad vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 match?
