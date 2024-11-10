 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona LIVE streaming info, La Liga 2024-25: When, where to watch RSO v BAR; Preview; Predicted lineups

All you need to know about the Real Sociedad vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 match to be played at the Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastián, Basque Country, Spain.

Published : Nov 10, 2024 08:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File photo: FC Barcelona’s Raphinha, Marc Casado and Alejandro Balde during training.
File photo: FC Barcelona’s Raphinha, Marc Casado and Alejandro Balde during training. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

File photo: FC Barcelona’s Raphinha, Marc Casado and Alejandro Balde during training. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

PREVIEW

Barcelona will look to extend its lead at the top of the table when it faces Real Sociedad in La Liga 2024-25 match at Anoeta Stadium on Monday.

Hansi Flick said on Saturday he is unsure if teenage winger Lamine Yamal will be fit to start the La Liga leader’s visit to face Real Sociedad on Sunday.

The coach also said he thought playmaker Dani Olmo would be ready despite feeling unwell overnight, while defender Pau Cubarsi can play despite suffering a cut on his face during the team’s Champions League win over Red Star Belgrade on Wednesday.

READ MORE | La Liga: Yamal doubt for Barca ahead of Real Sociedad clash

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Real Soceidad: Remiro (gk). Aramburu, Zubeldia, Aguerd, Munoz, Zubimendi, Kubo, Mendez, Sucic, Becker, Oyarzabal

FC Barcelona: Pena (gk), Kounde, Cubarsi, I Martinez, Balde, De Jong, Pedri, Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha, Lewandowski

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the Real Sociedad vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 match kick off?
The Real Sociedad vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 match will kick off at 1:30 AM IST, on November 11, Monday at the Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastián, Basque Country, Spain.
Where to watch the the Real Sociedad vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 match?
The Real Sociedad vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 match will not be telecast on any channel in India. The match will be live-streamed on the GXR World app and website.

Related stories

Related Topics

Barcelona /

Real Sociedad /

La Liga 2024-25

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Inter Miami vs Atlanta United LIVE Score, MLS Playoffs: MIA 2 - 3 ATL; Slisz gives Atlanta lead after Messi equaliser
    Team Sportstar
  2. Brighton vs Manchester City Highlights, Premier League 2024-25: BHA 2-1 MCI; Haaland goal in vain as Seagulls stage comeback win
    Team Sportstar
  3. AFG vs BAN Highlights, 2nd ODI: Shanto scores captain’s knock as Bangladesh wins by 68 runs to tie series 1-1
    Team Sportstar
  4. AFG vs BAN, 2nd ODI: Bangladesh beats Afghanistan by 68 runs to level series
    AFP
  5. Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: McSweeney set to open against India in 1st Test, Inglis included in Australia squad
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. Real Sociedad vs Barcelona LIVE streaming info, La Liga 2024-25: When, where to watch RSO v BAR; Preview; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  2. La Liga 2024-25: Simeone wants Atletico to build on momentum after PSG win in UCL
    Reuters
  3. RMA 4-0 OSA Highlights, La Liga 2024-25: Vinicius hattrick helps Real Madrid thump Osasuna
    Team Sportstar
  4. Real Madrid vs Osasuna LIVE streaming info, La Liga 2024-25: When, where to watch RMA v OSA; Preview; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  5. Real Madrid vs Osasuna: Ancelotti calls for positive reaction from his boys after consecutive losses
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Inter Miami vs Atlanta United LIVE Score, MLS Playoffs: MIA 2 - 3 ATL; Slisz gives Atlanta lead after Messi equaliser
    Team Sportstar
  2. Brighton vs Manchester City Highlights, Premier League 2024-25: BHA 2-1 MCI; Haaland goal in vain as Seagulls stage comeback win
    Team Sportstar
  3. AFG vs BAN Highlights, 2nd ODI: Shanto scores captain’s knock as Bangladesh wins by 68 runs to tie series 1-1
    Team Sportstar
  4. AFG vs BAN, 2nd ODI: Bangladesh beats Afghanistan by 68 runs to level series
    AFP
  5. Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: McSweeney set to open against India in 1st Test, Inglis included in Australia squad
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment