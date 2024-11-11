 />
AUS vs PAK: Australia’s Connolly ruled out of Pakistan T20 series

Cooper Connolly, playing only his second ODI, was forced to retire hurt in Perth after being struck on the hand by a Mohammad Hasnain delivery.

Published : Nov 11, 2024 08:29 IST , SYDNEY - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Australia’s Cooper Connolly, second right, walks off as he retires hurt during the one day international cricket match against Pakistan.
Australia’s Cooper Connolly, second right, walks off as he retires hurt during the one day international cricket match against Pakistan. | Photo Credit: AP
Australia’s Cooper Connolly, second right, walks off as he retires hurt during the one day international cricket match against Pakistan. | Photo Credit: AP

Australian all-rounder Cooper Connolly fractured his hand while batting against Pakistan in the third one-day international on Sunday and will miss the Twenty20 series against the tourists, Cricket Australia said on Monday.

The 21-year-old lefthander, playing only his second ODI, was forced to retire hurt in Perth after being struck on the hand by a Mohammad Hasnain delivery as Australia slumped to an eight-wicket loss to hand Pakistan a 2-1 series triumph.

Scans later confirmed Connolly had fractured the fourth metacarpal on his left hand, CA said.

READ | WI vs ENG, 2nd T20I: Buttler shines as England takes 2-0 series lead against West Indies

Josh Philippe will replace him in the squad for the Twenty20 series against Pakistan, which starts in Brisbane on Thursday with matches to follow in Sydney and Hobart.

CA has prioritised the preparation of its Test players for the upcoming series against India over the two short-format series against Pakistan.

Josh Inglis, the back-up wicketkeeper in the longest format, is the only member of the squad for the first Test against India in Perth who will feature in the T20 series. 

