Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Gambhir backs Rahul to play multiple roles, no confirmation on Rohit Sharma availability for first Test

As the Indian cricketers left for Australia early on Monday, captain Rohit Sharma did not travel with the team, leading to speculations over his availability for the first Test in Perth, beginning on November 22.

However, India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir hoped that the captain would be available for the series opener, even though there’s no confirmation yet. “At the moment, there’s no confirmation. We will let you know what the situation will be. Hopefully, he will be available. But you’ll get to know everything at the start of the series,” Gambhir said at the pre-departure media interaction.

While the head coach remained non-committal, there’s a buzz that Rohit could eventually miss out on the first game due to personal reasons. However, the head coach also made it clear that there are enough options in case Rohit is not available in Perth.

“We have (Abhimanyu) Easwaran and KL (Rahul) there, so we will take a call closer to the first Test if Rohit is not available. It’s not that we don’t have options, there are quite a few options. Once we are closer to the game, we will try and play the best eleven that can do the job for us,” Gambhir said.

Rahul has had a slump in form recently and could only score 0 and 12 in the first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru before being ignored for the remainder of the series. He also failed to perform in India A’s unofficial Test in Melbourne last week, with just 14 runs in two innings. In fact, he drew flak after being bowled through his legs while facing Australia A spinner Corey Rocchiccioli.

However, Gambhir backed the seasoned campaigner. “KL Rahul can bat in the top order, he can bat at No. 3, he can play at No. 6. So you need quite a lot of talent to do all these jobs, and he has kept (wickets) in ODIs. Imagine how many countries have players like KL, who can open, can bat at No. 6 as well,” the coach said, adding: “If needed, he can do the job for us, especially if Rohit is not available for the first Test match…”

Despite being under pressure following India’s 0-3 series defeat against New Zealand last week, the head coach wasn’t willing to dwell on the past. “We are not even looking at what’s going to happen in the World Test Championships or whether we are going to qualify or not. Every series is important when you play for your country. For us, it’s about two good teams taking on each other and we want to go out and give our best,” he said.