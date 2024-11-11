India’s head coach, Gautam Gambhir, hit out at former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, who recently questioned the form of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

“What does Ricky Ponting have to do with Indian cricket?” Gambhir said on Monday, ahead of the team’s departure to Australia.

“He should be talking about Australia. Look, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are still passionate about the game and want to achieve more. They are hungry for success and have done exceptionally well for the country over the years,” the head coach said, adding: “Even the other players are doing a fine job, and I am sure we will improve as a group. I have no concerns regarding Virat and Rohit…”

In the recently concluded three-match Test series against New Zealand at home, in which India lost 0-3, Kohli managed only 93 runs in six innings, while Rohit scored 91 runs, prompting Ponting to question their form. “I saw a stat the other day about Virat—it said he’s only scored two (three) Test hundreds in the last five years. That didn’t seem right to me, but if that is accurate, then that’s, I mean, that’s a concern,” Ponting said in his latest episode of the ICC Review.

“There probably wouldn’t be anyone else still playing international cricket as a top-order batsman who’s only scored two Test match hundreds in five years.”

However, Gambhir backed the seasoned campaigners. “They are incredibly tough men and have achieved a lot for Indian cricket and will continue to do so,” Gambhir said, adding: “My role is to ensure that their hunger is still there and they continue to work really hard…”