 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Gambhir defends Kohli and Rohit after Ponting questions their form

India’s head coach, Gautam Gambhir, hit out at former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, who recently questioned the form of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Published : Nov 11, 2024 11:43 IST , MUMBAI - 2 MINS READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
Gautam Gambhir backed the seasoned campaigners Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after former Australia captain Ricky Ponting questioned their form. (File Photo)
Gautam Gambhir backed the seasoned campaigners Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after former Australia captain Ricky Ponting questioned their form. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: RAGU R
infoIcon

Gautam Gambhir backed the seasoned campaigners Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after former Australia captain Ricky Ponting questioned their form. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: RAGU R

India’s head coach, Gautam Gambhir, hit out at former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, who recently questioned the form of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

“What does Ricky Ponting have to do with Indian cricket?” Gambhir said on Monday, ahead of the team’s departure to Australia.

“He should be talking about Australia. Look, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are still passionate about the game and want to achieve more. They are hungry for success and have done exceptionally well for the country over the years,” the head coach said, adding: “Even the other players are doing a fine job, and I am sure we will improve as a group. I have no concerns regarding Virat and Rohit…”

RELATED | Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Gautam Gambhir on ‘team first’ ideology, handling pressure and adapting to conditions in Australia

In the recently concluded three-match Test series against New Zealand at home, in which India lost 0-3, Kohli managed only 93 runs in six innings, while Rohit scored 91 runs, prompting Ponting to question their form. “I saw a stat the other day about Virat—it said he’s only scored two (three) Test hundreds in the last five years. That didn’t seem right to me, but if that is accurate, then that’s, I mean, that’s a concern,” Ponting said in his latest episode of the ICC Review.

“There probably wouldn’t be anyone else still playing international cricket as a top-order batsman who’s only scored two Test match hundreds in five years.”

However, Gambhir backed the seasoned campaigners. “They are incredibly tough men and have achieved a lot for Indian cricket and will continue to do so,” Gambhir said, adding: “My role is to ensure that their hunger is still there and they continue to work really hard…”

Related Topics

gautam gambhir /

Rohit Sharma /

Virat Kohli /

Ricky Ponting

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA must halt Saudi World Cup bid due to human rights issues, says Amnesty
    Reuters
  2. Gambhir defends Kohli and Rohit after Ponting questions their form
    Shayan Acharya
  3. SA vs IND, 2nd T20I: Chakaravarthy credits domestic grind, Gambhir’s role clarity for comeback form
    PTI
  4. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Gautam Gambhir on ‘team first’ ideology, handling pressure and adapting to conditions in Australia
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Serie A 2024-25: Inzaghi praises Inter’s performance in 1-1 draw with Napoli
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Gambhir defends Kohli and Rohit after Ponting questions their form
    Shayan Acharya
  2. SA vs IND, 2nd T20I: Chakaravarthy credits domestic grind, Gambhir’s role clarity for comeback form
    PTI
  3. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Gautam Gambhir on ‘team first’ ideology, handling pressure and adapting to conditions in Australia
    Shayan Acharya
  4. SL vs NZ, 2nd T20I: Hat-trick hero Ferguson says ‘insane’ T20 win massive for New Zealand
    Reuters
  5. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Gambhir backs Rahul to play multiple roles, no confirmation on Rohit Sharma availability for first Test
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA must halt Saudi World Cup bid due to human rights issues, says Amnesty
    Reuters
  2. Gambhir defends Kohli and Rohit after Ponting questions their form
    Shayan Acharya
  3. SA vs IND, 2nd T20I: Chakaravarthy credits domestic grind, Gambhir’s role clarity for comeback form
    PTI
  4. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Gautam Gambhir on ‘team first’ ideology, handling pressure and adapting to conditions in Australia
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Serie A 2024-25: Inzaghi praises Inter’s performance in 1-1 draw with Napoli
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment