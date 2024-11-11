 />
New Man United boss Amorim says he’s ready for the challenge

Amorim, who replaces sacked Dutchman Erik ten Hag at United, marked his final game as coach of Sporting with a 4-2 comeback victory at Braga on Sunday.

Published : Nov 11, 2024 13:05 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Sporting Lisbon’s Portuguese coach Ruben Amorim and players at the end of the match between SC Braga and Sporting CP.
Sporting Lisbon's Portuguese coach Ruben Amorim and players at the end of the match between SC Braga and Sporting CP. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Sporting Lisbon’s Portuguese coach Ruben Amorim and players at the end of the match between SC Braga and Sporting CP. | Photo Credit: AFP

New Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim said he is under no illusions about the difficulty of the task he faces when he moves to England from Portugal but he is looking forward to the challenge.

The Premier League club announced Amorim’s appointment earlier this month, with the 39-year-old Portuguese set to arrive from Sporting on Monday on a contract until June 2027.

Amorim, who replaces sacked Dutchman Erik ten Hag at United, marked his final game as coach of Sporting with a 4-2 comeback victory at Braga on Sunday.

“I feel ready for the new challenge,” he told reporters after the match. “I’m not naive, I know it’s going to be very different, very difficult. I’m at peace now, I can focus on my new job and I’m looking forward to starting tomorrow.”

ALSO READ | Van Nistelrooy thankful for ‘special’ period as Manchester United boss

Considered one of Europe’s brightest young managers, Amorim’s first match is slated for Nov. 24 at promoted Ipswich Town in the Premier League.

United are 13th in the league on 15 points from 11 matches, four points adrift of Chelsea in third. Interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy has guided the side to three wins and a draw in all competitions since Ten Hag was fired on Oct. 28.

“I know it will be difficult to reproduce what I have here elsewhere, but there are other places with different exposure and pressure ... It’s been a fantastic adventure,” said Amorim, who has won the Primeira Liga twice with Sporting.

“I apologise for this mid-season decision, but I felt it was my time and my way.”

Related Topics

Manchester United /

Ruben Amorim /

Sporting CP

