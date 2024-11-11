 />
Premier League 2024-25: Rice and Saka give Arteta more injury worries after derby draw

Rice went off after 71 minutes and Saka was replaced 10 minutes later with both sustaining knocks.

Published : Nov 11, 2024 11:51 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Bukayo Saka of Arsenal leaves the pitch after picking up an injury during the match between Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC.
Bukayo Saka of Arsenal leaves the pitch after picking up an injury during the match between Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal leaves the pitch after picking up an injury during the match between Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has two new worries to add to what he describes as a nightmare run of injuries after Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice both failed to finish the 1-1 draw with Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday.

Rice went off after 71 minutes and Saka was replaced 10 minutes later with both sustaining knocks.

“It doesn’t look good because for two players of that importance to say they want to come off is unusual,” Arteta told reporters after the derby at Stamford Bridge. “I don’t expect them to be fit (for the international break) because if not they don’t come off.”

Arsenal, which began without the likes of Riccardo Calafiori and Takehiro Tomiyasu, took the lead with a Gabriel Martinelli goal but was pegged back when Pedro Neto was allowed far too much time and space to drill in Chelsea’s equaliser.

ALSO READ | Chelsea and Arsenal play out 1-1 draw in lively London derby

The result left Chelsea in third place and Arsenal fourth - both of them nine points behind leaders Liverpool.

Arteta said he was disappointed with way his side conceded the equaliser after working so hard to get ahead.

“After scoring the first goal I’m very disappointed with how we conceded the goal. That’s nowhere near the standards,” the Spaniard said. “That’s not very much like us. “I think today we have to fault ourselves. That’s something that we have to do better.”

One positive for Arsenal, which has now gone four games without a win in the Premier League, was the return of captain Martin Odegaard to the starting lineup after a lengthy lay-off with an ankle injury. “I don’t know another player that is capable of doing that after six weeks out,” Arteta said of the Norwegian’s performance.

While much of the focus surrounds Arsenal’s sudden loss of form, Chelsea heads into the international break in the top three of the Premier League for the first time since the 2021-22 season when it came third behind Man City and Liverpool.

Tasked with blending a huge and expensively-assembled squad, Enzo Maresca has so far done an impressive job.

“It’s nice, especially for the fans after the last year has not been great -- or at least what this club is used to. For sure, it is something nice,” the Italian said. “The performance was good. The game in some moments was open, anything can happen in both sides. We 100% deserved a point.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Premier League 2024-25 /

Arsenal /

Mikel Arteta /

Declan Rice /

Bukayo Saka

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

