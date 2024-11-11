 />
Serie A 2024-25: Inzaghi praises Inter’s performance in 1-1 draw with Napoli

Inter's Hakan Calhanoglu scored with a stunning strike to cancel out Scott McTominay's opener for Napoli, before the Turkish midfielder missed a penalty for the first time in eight years.

Published : Nov 11, 2024 11:03 IST , MILAN - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi looks on.
Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi looks on. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi looks on. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi was satisfied with his team’s performance after it drew 1-1 at home against Serie A leaders Napoli on Sunday, highlighting the dominance in the second half and missed chances throughout the match.

Inter’s Hakan Calhanoglu scored with a stunning strike to cancel out Scott McTominay’s opener for Napoli, before the Turkish midfielder missed a penalty for the first time in eight years.

“I congratulated the team, if there was one side that should’ve won, then it was Inter. The second half was dominated by us,” Inzaghi told DAZN.

READ | Serie A: Napoli boss Conte left fuming with VAR in Inter stalemate

“We went behind on a set play situation where we should’ve done better, but we kept our heads and did not allow Napoli practically anything. “We hit the woodwork twice, missed a penalty, so I don’t know what more we could’ve done.”

While Inter dominated the second half, the strike duo of Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram were largely kept quiet, though Inzaghi was happy with their display.

“They worked hard for the team and kept us solid,” Inzaghi said.

“As a coach, I have to leave the result aside and focus on the performance, which was excellent against a quality opponent.”

With nearly a third of the Serie A season completed, the title race is shaping up to be tight with Napoli leading the way on 26 points and Atalanta, Fiorentina, Inter and Lazio all on 25.

“I said this would be a very balanced campaign and that is proving to be true, but I saw a wonderful Inter tonight,” Inzaghi said.

“We could probably have made more of our chances, but let us not forget the strength of the side we were facing.” 

