ISL 2024-25: Bengaluru FC looks to solidify home run against Mohun Bagan Super Giant; Sunil Chhetri eyes another record

Bengaluru FC will look to continue its strong home run as it hosts defending league-winner Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Saturday.

The Blues have won both their first two home games, beating East Bengal and Hyderabad FC in the process while it will be the first on the road for Mariners this season.

Under Gerard Zaragoza, Bengaluru has made a fortress at Kanteerava, winning eight of its nine home fixtures. However, the only loss it suffered was against Mohun Bagan.

“Winning or losing depends on how teams perform every week. My job is to ensure to motivate the players to win the next game,” Zaragoza told reporters on the eve of the match.

“With players like Sunil Chhetri who also help to give that extra bit of motivation to the lads, it is only good that we have such players in our team.”

Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, has found its tempo in the league after an initial stumble, beating NorthEast United in their previous clash and will hope to capitalise on the same spirit.

“The players need to put in a great effort. (There are still) Things to do, of course, but they are really happy because we got the three points. I hope the win will give us more confidence in the next matches,” Jose Molina, Mohun Bagan’s head coach, told reporters on the eve of the match.

The Mariners have scored 43 goals from open play since the start of the previous season, which is the highest in the league and 25 more than Bengaluru FC (18) in that period.

And their target-man would be Australian Jason Cummings, who netted the late winner against Highlanders in the previous match.

For Bengaluru on the other hand, the record for the highest-ever goalscorer in the league will be up for grabs as Sunil Chhetri, currently tied with Batholomew Ogbeche at 63 goals, looks to find the net yet again.

The match is scheduled for a 7:30 pm IST kick-off.