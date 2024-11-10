ISL 2024-25: Manvir, Boumous on the scoresheet as Mohun Bagan share points with Odisha

Odisha FC held Mohun Bagan Super Giant to a 1-1 draw in an Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 clash at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

The host scored the early goal through Hugo Boumous from an indirect freekick. However, Manvir Singh cancelled it with a brilliant header in the first half. The second period saw both teams create chances but failed to convert them consistently.

It was a rollicking start for the host, which earned an indirect freekick courtesy of Asish Rai’s back pass to Vishal Kaith in the penalty area, which the latter gathered with his hands. The referee quickly awarded Odisha FC an indirect freekick from only six yards out. Boumous stepped up and secured the lead for the host in the fourth minute to set things in motion.

The visitor threw bodies forward in search of an instant equaliser, and the Mariners came close in the ninth minute when Dimitrios Petratos decided to hit the target instead of treading a cross. It was a well-worked move, but Amrinder Singh was alert to the danger and thwarted it away.

Mohun Bagan kept pushing for the decisive goal and eventually reaped the rewards of its relentless attacks and set-pieces in the 36th minute when Manvir rose highest from a Petratos corner to slot home the much-awaited equaliser. It was an excellent near-post delivery, and Manvir judged the height of the ball perfectly to deceive the Odisha backline, including Amrinder in goal.

AS IT HAPPENED: Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan highlights

Jose Molina’s men started the second period with similar intensity as Jamie Maclaren almost pickpocketed the ball from the Odisha FC backline as they tried to play out from the back. However, a timely intervention from Thoiba Singh averted the danger.

Near the hour mark, Sergio Lobera’s men almost regained the lead when Puitea lost his marker in the middle of the pitch and made a darting run forward. He eventually pulled the trigger from long range, beating Vishal Kaith in goal, but unfortunately, the ball skimmed the crossbar on the way out.

Odisha’s golden opportunity to take the lead came in the 73rd minute when Ahmed Jahouh came up with a brilliant delivery from a freekick. Amey Ranawade had a straight shot on target, but Kaith brilliantly kept out his shot. The Mariners failed to show the urgency in clearing their lines, but eventually, the Juggernauts didn’t make them pay for their mistake.

In the 77th minute, Molina turned to Jason Cummings and Sahal Abdul Samad from the bench in search of a winner. In retaliation, Lobera also brought on Diego Mauricio and Carlos Delgado to shore things up on both ends.

Despite their relentless attack, the Mariners could not find the winner as Odisha held its lines brilliantly to record a draw.

The Mariners stay second with 14 points, three behind topper Bengaluru FC, which has played a game more. Odisha is ninth with nine points from eight outings.