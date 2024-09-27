ISL 2024-25: Odisha FC seeks first points of season against Jamshedpur FC

Odisha FC will aim to register its first points in Indian Super League (ISL) table when it faces an in-form Jamshedpur FC at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

Jamshedpur has started the campaign with two consecutive victories - the last being a stunning 3-2 comeback win against Mumbai City FC - whereas Odisha suffered a narrow 1-2 loss to table-toppers Punjab FC.

This was the second defeat of the season for the Juggernauts, which lost the first match against Chennaiyin FC.

But the Juggernauts would be chasing its third straight victory against Jamshedpur FC, having won thrice in its previous four encounters against them.

Odisha FC head coach Sergio Lobera has reiterated his trust in his players as it looks to open its account on Saturday. The Spaniard is hoping to infuse confidence in his squad and work with them closely to guide them through this difficult spell.

“This is my work. I need to work with my players and give them confidence. I need to be close to them, especially in difficult situations. I trust in my players; I believe in them 200%. We are going to improve,” Lobera said.

On the other hand, Jamshedpur FC would look to carry on the momentum against the Juggernauts.

Khalid Jamil’s team have found the back of the net more than twice in each of its last three ISL matches, showing the potential of its attack.

Jamshedpur FC head coach Khalid Jamil, on the other hand, encouraged his players to sustain their positive spirits to continue delivering the required results. As of now, he is taking one game at a time.

“Everyone has worked really hard; that’s why we have won the games. We must keep going with the same spirit. It’s better for us to think about the next game,” Jamil said.

Head-to-Head Record The two teams have squared off against each other 14 times in the ISL, with Jamshedpur FC holding the upper hand, thanks to their eight wins. Odisha FC have won four times, whereas two fixtures have resulted in a draw.