ISL 2024-25: Odisha FC seeks first points of season against Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur has started the campaign with two consecutive victories, while Odisha has lost both of its games so far in ISL 2024-25.

Published : Sep 27, 2024 19:03 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Amey Ranawade (l) of Odisha FC in actionagainst Chennaiyin FC.
FILE PHOTO: Amey Ranawade (l) of Odisha FC in actionagainst Chennaiyin FC. | Photo Credit: ISL Media
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Amey Ranawade (l) of Odisha FC in actionagainst Chennaiyin FC. | Photo Credit: ISL Media

Odisha FC will aim to register its first points in Indian Super League (ISL) table when it faces an in-form Jamshedpur FC at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

Jamshedpur has started the campaign with two consecutive victories - the last being a stunning 3-2 comeback win against Mumbai City FC - whereas Odisha suffered a narrow 1-2 loss to table-toppers Punjab FC.

This was the second defeat of the season for the Juggernauts, which lost the first match against Chennaiyin FC.

But the Juggernauts would be chasing its third straight victory against Jamshedpur FC, having won thrice in its previous four encounters against them.

Odisha FC head coach Sergio Lobera has reiterated his trust in his players as it looks to open its account on Saturday. The Spaniard is hoping to infuse confidence in his squad and work with them closely to guide them through this difficult spell.

ALSO READ | Coaches, youth system and wage structure: What can ISL learn from its Asian counterparts?

“This is my work. I need to work with my players and give them confidence. I need to be close to them, especially in difficult situations. I trust in my players; I believe in them 200%. We are going to improve,” Lobera said.

On the other hand, Jamshedpur FC would look to carry on the momentum against the Juggernauts.

Khalid Jamil’s team have found the back of the net more than twice in each of its last three ISL matches, showing the potential of its attack.

Jamshedpur FC head coach Khalid Jamil, on the other hand, encouraged his players to sustain their positive spirits to continue delivering the required results. As of now, he is taking one game at a time.

“Everyone has worked really hard; that’s why we have won the games. We must keep going with the same spirit. It’s better for us to think about the next game,” Jamil said.

Head-to-Head Record
The two teams have squared off against each other 14 times in the ISL, with Jamshedpur FC holding the upper hand, thanks to their eight wins. Odisha FC have won four times, whereas two fixtures have resulted in a draw.
Key Stats
Diego Mauricio (five goals) is two goal contributions away from Greg Stewart (three goals and three assists) to become the leading goal contributor in this fixture in the ISL.
Two of the Brazilian’s eight braces in the ISL have come against Jamshedpur FC, which is joint-highest against any team (two against Kerala Blasters FC).    
After the match against Mumbai City FC last Saturday, Jamshedpur FC’s Javi Hernandez became only the eighth player to score twice and win back possession 10 times in a single ISL match.     
Jamshedpur FC’s Stephen Eze’s 13 clearances against Mumbai City FC was the most by any player in a single game since the start of 2024.    
Odisha FC’s Thoiba Singh is one away from completing 50 appearances in the ISL.

