Musheer Khan out of Irani Cup 2024 after suffering road accident

Mumbai batter Musheer Khan will miss the upcoming Irani Cup 2024 match after suffering a road accident near Lucknow on Friday.

According to reports, Musheer, brother of India batter Sarfaraz, was travelling from Azamgarh to Lucknow to join up with the Mumbai squad in the Irani Cup match against Rest of India, starting October 1, when he was involved in an accident.

The Medanta hospital in Lucknow issued a bulletin stating that the 19-year-old was brought in late on September 27 with pain in his neck. The bulletin also stated that the Mumbai batter was out of danger.

Musheer was accompanied by his father, Naushad. Musheer is likely to be out of action for at least six to eight weeks.

READ | Irani Cup 2024: Rahane set to lead Mumbai, Sarfaraz could be released for tie

Musheer recently took part in the Duleep Trophy, where he scored a superb 181 for India B against India A in the tournament opener.