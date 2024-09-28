MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Musheer Khan out of Irani Cup 2024 after suffering road accident

Musheer was travelling from Azamgarh to Lucknow to take part in the Irani Cup match, starting October 1, when he was involved in an accident.

Published : Sep 28, 2024 12:14 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Musheer Khan during the Duleep Trophy match between India B vs India A, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Musheer Khan during the Duleep Trophy match between India B vs India A, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu
infoIcon

Musheer Khan during the Duleep Trophy match between India B vs India A, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu

Mumbai batter Musheer Khan will miss the upcoming Irani Cup 2024 match after suffering a road accident near Lucknow on Friday.

According to reports, Musheer, brother of India batter Sarfaraz, was travelling from Azamgarh to Lucknow to join up with the Mumbai squad in the Irani Cup match against Rest of India, starting October 1, when he was involved in an accident.

The Medanta hospital in Lucknow issued a bulletin stating that the 19-year-old was brought in late on September 27 with pain in his neck. The bulletin also stated that the Mumbai batter was out of danger.

Musheer was accompanied by his father, Naushad. Musheer is likely to be out of action for at least six to eight weeks.

READ | Irani Cup 2024: Rahane set to lead Mumbai, Sarfaraz could be released for tie

Musheer recently took part in the Duleep Trophy, where he scored a superb 181 for India B against India A in the tournament opener.

Related stories

Related Topics

Musheer Khan /

Irani Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Musheer Khan out of Irani Cup 2024 after suffering road accident
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 2: BAN 107/3; Start of play delayed by wet outfield; Weather updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. 2024 Indonesia MotoGP: Bagnaia wins dramatic Indonesia sprint as Martin crashes
    AFP
  4. SL vs NZ, LIVE 2nd Test: New Zealand 84/1 (f/0), trails by 430 runs; Williamson, Conway at crease
    Team Sportstar
  5. WADA appeals to CAS on Jannik Sinner doping case, seeks ban on player
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Musheer Khan out of Irani Cup 2024 after suffering road accident
    Team Sportstar
  2. SL vs NZ: New Zealand all out for 88, concedes second-biggest innings deficit in its Test history
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs BAN, Qualification Scenarios Explained: How can India qualify for WTC final if second Test ends in a draw?
    Team Sportstar
  4. SL vs NZ, LIVE 2nd Test: New Zealand 84/1 (f/0), trails by 430 runs; Williamson, Conway at crease
    Team Sportstar
  5. The Hundred draws flak from former IPL chairman Lalit Modi
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Musheer Khan out of Irani Cup 2024 after suffering road accident
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 2: BAN 107/3; Start of play delayed by wet outfield; Weather updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. 2024 Indonesia MotoGP: Bagnaia wins dramatic Indonesia sprint as Martin crashes
    AFP
  4. SL vs NZ, LIVE 2nd Test: New Zealand 84/1 (f/0), trails by 430 runs; Williamson, Conway at crease
    Team Sportstar
  5. WADA appeals to CAS on Jannik Sinner doping case, seeks ban on player
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment