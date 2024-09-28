MagazineBuy Print

2024 Indonesia MotoGP: Bagnaia wins dramatic Indonesia sprint as Martin crashes

Bagnaia’s teammate Enea Bastianini finished second, while six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez of Gresini completed the podium in third.

Published : Sep 28, 2024 13:42 IST , Lombok, Indonesia - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Bagnaia capitalised on an early crash by championship leader Jorge Martin to close the gap on the Spaniard at the top of the standings.
Bagnaia capitalised on an early crash by championship leader Jorge Martin to close the gap on the Spaniard at the top of the standings. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Bagnaia capitalised on an early crash by championship leader Jorge Martin to close the gap on the Spaniard at the top of the standings. | Photo Credit: AP

Francesco Bagnaia won a dramatic Indonesia MotoGP sprint race on Saturday, capitalising on an early crash by championship leader Jorge Martin to close the gap on the Spaniard at the top of the standings.

Bagnaia’s teammate Enea Bastianini finished second, while six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez of Gresini completed the podium in third.

Pramac rider Martin slid off on the first lap to gift reigning champion Bagnaia the race lead in a blow to his championship hopes with Sunday’s grand prix and five race weekends to go.

Martin had secured pole position at the sweltering Mandalika track on Lombok island with an all-time lap record in qualifying but could only claw his way back to 10th place after the costly incident.

RELATED: Martin takes pole, Marquez crashes twice in Indonesia Grand Prix qualifying

A win in the sprint would have guaranteed Martin the championship lead heading into the next round in Japan next weekend.

Marquez, who has pulled himself back into the title picture in recent weeks, made an incredible early surge from 12th to finish third.

Marco Bezzecchi, who survived a crash in qualifying to secure a front row place on the grid, finished fourth.

MotoGP returned to Indonesia in 2022 for the first time since 1997, at a new venue on the resort island of Lombok.

Related Topics

Francesco Bagnaia /

Jorge Martin /

Enea Bastianini

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

