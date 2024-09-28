MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

SL vs NZ: New Zealand all out for 88, concedes second-biggest innings deficit in its Test history

With Sri Lanka taking a massive 514-run lead, this is now New Zealand’s second-biggest innings deficit ever in Test history.

Published : Sep 28, 2024 11:46 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
New Zealand’s Kane Williamson leaves the field after losing his wicket.
New Zealand’s Kane Williamson leaves the field after losing his wicket. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

New Zealand’s Kane Williamson leaves the field after losing his wicket. | Photo Credit: AP

New Zealand was bowled out for 88 in pursuit of Sri Lanka’s 602-run first innings total during the second Test at Galle International Stadium in Galle on Saturday.

With Sri Lanka taking a massive 514-run lead, this is now New Zealand’s second-biggest innings deficit ever in Test history.

Overall, this is the fifth biggest innings deficit by any team.

For the Kiwis, the biggest innings deficit in its Test history is against Pakistan in 2002 - 570 runs, after it got bowled out for just 73.

Biggest innings deficit conceded in Tests

1) Australia - 702 runs vs England, 1938

2) Australia - 579 runs vs England, 1938

3) New Zealand - 570 runs vs Pakistan, 2002

4) West Indies - 563 vs England, 1930

5) New Zealand - 514 vs Sri Lanka, 2024

Related Topics

New Zealand /

Sri Lanka

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 2: BAN 107/3; Start of play delayed by wet outfield; Weather updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. 2024 Indonesia MotoGP: Bagnaia wins dramatic Indonesia sprint as Martin crashes
    AFP
  3. SL vs NZ, LIVE 2nd Test: New Zealand 84/1 (f/0), trails by 430 runs; Williamson, Conway at crease
    Team Sportstar
  4. WADA appeals to CAS on Jannik Sinner doping case, seeks ban on player
    Team Sportstar
  5. China Open: Sabalenka wins opener to launch Beijing title bid
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Musheer Khan out of Irani Cup 2024 after suffering road accident - Reports
    Team Sportstar
  2. SL vs NZ: New Zealand all out for 88, concedes second-biggest innings deficit in its Test history
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs BAN, Qualification Scenarios Explained: How can India qualify for WTC final if second Test ends in a draw?
    Team Sportstar
  4. SL vs NZ, LIVE 2nd Test: New Zealand 84/1 (f/0), trails by 430 runs; Williamson, Conway at crease
    Team Sportstar
  5. The Hundred draws flak from former IPL chairman Lalit Modi
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 2: BAN 107/3; Start of play delayed by wet outfield; Weather updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. 2024 Indonesia MotoGP: Bagnaia wins dramatic Indonesia sprint as Martin crashes
    AFP
  3. SL vs NZ, LIVE 2nd Test: New Zealand 84/1 (f/0), trails by 430 runs; Williamson, Conway at crease
    Team Sportstar
  4. WADA appeals to CAS on Jannik Sinner doping case, seeks ban on player
    Team Sportstar
  5. China Open: Sabalenka wins opener to launch Beijing title bid
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment