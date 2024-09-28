SL vs NZ: New Zealand all out for 88, concedes second-biggest innings deficit in its Test history

New Zealand was bowled out for 88 in pursuit of Sri Lanka’s 602-run first innings total during the second Test at Galle International Stadium in Galle on Saturday.
With Sri Lanka taking a massive 514-run lead, this is now New Zealand’s second-biggest innings deficit ever in Test history.
Overall, this is the fifth biggest innings deficit by any team.
For the Kiwis, the biggest innings deficit in its Test history is against Pakistan in 2002 - 570 runs, after it got bowled out for just 73.
Biggest innings deficit conceded in Tests
1) Australia - 702 runs vs England, 1938
2) Australia - 579 runs vs England, 1938
3) New Zealand - 570 runs vs Pakistan, 2002
4) West Indies - 563 vs England, 1930
5) New Zealand - 514 vs Sri Lanka, 2024
