Ireland notched up its first win in men’s T20 Internationals against South Africa as it beat the Proteas by 10 runs in the second game of a two-match series at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

This was Ireland’s second win against South Africa in international cricket. It had beaten the Proteas in a One-Day International back in 2021 in Dublin.

Adair brothers Ross and Mark starred for the Irish as South Africa fell short in a 196-run chase despite top-order batters Reeza Hendricks and Matthew Breetzke scoring half-centuries.

Ross became only the third Irish batter to smash a T20I century as he stitched a 137-run opening partnership with skipper Paul Stirling (52) to propel Ireland to 195 for six in 20 overs after South Africa elected to bowl.

Barring Lungi Ngidi and Patrick Kruger, the rest of the Proteas bowlers were smashed all around the park.

In reply, openers Ryan Rickelton and Hendricks provided South Africa with a solid platform, notching up a 50-run opening stand. However, Mark and Graham Hume triggered a collapse as South Africa lost eight wickets for just 61 runs, slipping from 121 for one to 182 for nine.

The win helped Ireland level the two-match series 1-1 after it lost the first T20I by eight wickets.

The two teams will be involved in a three-match One-Day International series, starting Wednesday.