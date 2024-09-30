The Indian Premier League (IPL) announced the new player retention rules ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction, to be held later this year.

According to the new regulations, each franchise can retain a maximum of six players using Retentions and the Right to Match (RTM) options. There is no limit on the number of overseas players that can be retained.

Each team can retain a maximum of five capped players and a maximum of two uncapped players.

Who will KKR retain ahead of the mega auction?

KKR’s POSSIBLE RETENTIONS AHEAD OF IPL 2025 AUCTION Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana*.

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is expected to retain its title-winning captain, Shreyas Iyer, along with explosive middle-order batter Rinku Singh.

In the 2024 IPL auction, Mitchell Starc became the most expensive player in IPL history when KKR secured his services for a record-breaking Rs 24.75 crore. Though Starc had an inconsistent season, he delivered when it mattered most, including a standout performance in the final, where he was named Player of the Match for his exceptional figures of 2 for 14 in three overs.

Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, and Harshit Rana are also likely to be included in KKR’s retention list.