MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL player retentions: Six players KKR could retain ahead of 2025 mega auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) announced the new player retention rules ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction, to be held later this year. Here are the possible players KKR could retain. 

Published : Sep 30, 2024 11:29 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Shreyas Iyer led KKR to its third IPL title last season.
Shreyas Iyer led KKR to its third IPL title last season. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI
infoIcon

Shreyas Iyer led KKR to its third IPL title last season. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

The Indian Premier League (IPL) announced the new player retention rules ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction, to be held later this year.

According to the new regulations, each franchise can retain a maximum of six players using Retentions and the Right to Match (RTM) options. There is no limit on the number of overseas players that can be retained.

Each team can retain a maximum of five capped players and a maximum of two uncapped players.

ALSO READ
IPL player retention rules for mega auction explained: Format, use of RTM and retention slabs

Who will KKR retain ahead of the mega auction?

KKR’s POSSIBLE RETENTIONS AHEAD OF IPL 2025 AUCTION 
Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana*.

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is expected to retain its title-winning captain, Shreyas Iyer, along with explosive middle-order batter Rinku Singh.

In the 2024 IPL auction, Mitchell Starc became the most expensive player in IPL history when KKR secured his services for a record-breaking Rs 24.75 crore. Though Starc had an inconsistent season, he delivered when it mattered most, including a standout performance in the final, where he was named Player of the Match for his exceptional figures of 2 for 14 in three overs.

Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, and Harshit Rana are also likely to be included in KKR’s retention list.

Related Topics

IPL /

IPL AUCTION /

IPL 2025 /

Kolkata Knight Riders

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL player retentions: Six players Sunrisers Hyderabad could retain ahead of 2025 mega auction
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: Mominul Haque becomes second Bangladesh batter to score Test century in India
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL player retentions: Six players Rajasthan Royals could retain ahead of 2025 mega auction
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL player retentions: Six players RCB could retain ahead of 2025 mega auction
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL player retentions: Six players CSK could retain ahead of 2025 mega auction
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL player retentions: Six players KKR could retain ahead of 2025 mega auction
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL player retentions: Six players CSK could retain ahead of 2025 mega auction
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL player retentions: Six players RCB could retain ahead of 2025 mega auction
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL player retentions: Six players Rajasthan Royals could retain ahead of 2025 mega auction
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL player retentions: Six players Sunrisers Hyderabad could retain ahead of 2025 mega auction
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL player retentions: Six players Sunrisers Hyderabad could retain ahead of 2025 mega auction
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: Mominul Haque becomes second Bangladesh batter to score Test century in India
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL player retentions: Six players Rajasthan Royals could retain ahead of 2025 mega auction
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL player retentions: Six players RCB could retain ahead of 2025 mega auction
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL player retentions: Six players CSK could retain ahead of 2025 mega auction
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment