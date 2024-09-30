IPL player retentions: Six players Sunrisers Hyderabad could retain ahead of 2025 mega auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has unveiled revised player retention rules ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction, set to take place later this year. As per the new guidelines, each franchise can retain up to six players, using a combination of Retentions and Right to Match (RTM) options.

Notably, there is no cap on the number of overseas players a team can retain. Teams are allowed to retain a maximum of five capped players, along with up to two uncapped players.

Who will SRH retain ahead of the mega auction?

SRH POSSIBLE RETENTIONS AHEAD OF IPL 2025 AUCTION Pat Cummins, Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, T. Natarajan, Nitish Kumar Reddy*

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) had a strong campaign in IPL 2024, though they narrowly missed out on the title, falling to champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the final. Looking ahead to IPL 2025, SRH will likely aim to retain most of their key performers from the previous season in a bid to go one step further.

The franchise spent INR 20.50 crores to acquire Australian all-rounder Pat Cummins in 2024, who captained the side throughout the season. SRH is expected to retain him for the next cycle.

Travis Head was another standout performer, dominating during the PowerPlay and helping SRH set multiple batting records last season. His opening partner, Abhishek Sharma, is also likely to be a top retention choice for the team.

Heinrich Klaasen, widely regarded as one of the best batters in T20 cricket for his ability to decimate both spin and pace, is expected to be retained in one of the higher salary brackets.

One of the breakout stars of IPL 2024 was Nitish Kumar Reddy from Andhra, who won the Emerging Player of the Tournament award. Uncapped, Reddy could be retained for just four crore rupees, though his inclusion in India’s T20I squad for the Bangladesh series could affect his retention value depending on whether he plays in the series.

Despite struggling with injuries since his breakout year in 2020, T Natarajan remains one of the most dangerous death bowlers in the league, and SRH might be keen to secure his services.